A Christmas Eve pursuit through Farmington ended with two damaged vehicles and charges for one local woman.
Ricquanda Robinson, 21, of Farmington, has been charged with resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing, leaving the scene of an accident, stealing, and three traffic violations after her alleged involvement in a theft and subsequent police pursuit on Tuesday in Farmington.
According to a probable cause statement from Officer A. Boyd of the Farmington Police Department, the officer was dispatched to Farmington Walmart in regard to a woman stealing a pair of black shoes before entering the driver's seat of a car described as a Pontiac G6.
When the officer arrived on the scene, she observed the Pontiac G6 attempting to leave the parking lot. The officer activated her emergency lights and attempted to initiate a stop at which time the vehicle exited the east side of the Walmart parking lot, and a pursuit began.
The officer reports that the vehicle reached speeds of approximately 65 miles per hour, running several stop signs on city streets.
At one point in the chase, Robinson reportedly cut through the parking lot of the Farmington Library, continued down A Street, and then onto Karsch Blvd.
The pursuit continued until Robinson turned into the parking lot of Lowe's Home Improvement, at a speed of approximately 60 mph, striking a parked vehicle toward the west side of the parking lot. Robinson reportedly ran from the crashed vehicle and attempted to escape on foot, running north toward the back of the store.
The officer states that Robinson was apprehended and an inventory search of the vehicle revealed a green leafy substance along with multiple small rolled cigarettes believed to be marijuana. Other drug paraphernalia was also reportedly found in the vehicle. The evidence will be sent to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crime lab for testing.
A member of Walmart's Asset Protection team came to the scene and positively identified Robinson as the suspect who was reported stealing from the store. The Asset Protection Team member also stated that Robinson was not scanning items as she went through self-checkout, specifically the black pair of shoes in the initial report. The shoes in question were located in Robinson's vehicle after the chase.
Robinson was transported to the St. Francois County Jail and a $5,000 cash or surety bond was set. According to court records, Robinson is currently on probation that she received after being convicted of stealing earlier this month on Dec. 4.
