Woman charged after high-speed pursuit in Desloge Tuesday

A woman faces multiple felony charges after allegedly leading area police on a high-speed pursuit through Desloge and parts of Park Hills on Tuesday. The woman reportedly attempted to hit pursuing officers with her car before crashing in a yard and fleeing on foot.

Danielle R. Becker, 37, of St. Louis, has been charged in St. Francois County with four counts of second-degree assault - special victim and one count of resisting an arrest for a felony.

According to a probable cause statement, just before noon on Tuesday, a Desloge Police officer was attempting to catch up to a vehicle that had just reportedly left the scene of an accident.

The officer, displaying lights and sirens, reported that the car was on Industrial Drive and failing to stop. The officer advised dispatch that the driver, later identified as Becker, was traveling more than 100 mph, running stop signs, and passing vehicles in the oncoming traffic lanes, forcing other motorists to veer off the roadway.

A Park Hills Police officer then reported that the car had made a right turn on Taylor Avenue, heading back toward Desloge and reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed. By that point, the report states that four St. Francois County deputies were topping the hill on Taylor Avenue and observed the vehicle heading toward them.

The report states that as the car approached the deputies, and Becker swerved into their driving lane, reportedly attempting to strike their patrol cars. The deputies reportedly used evasive maneuvers to avoid a head-on collision with the car.

A deputy reports that he was able to turn his patrol vehicle around and catch up with the car, which was reportedly traveling at 70 mph in a 30 mph zone. At that time, the deputy reported that the car had passed five passenger vehicles by driving into the oncoming traffic lane, nearly striking the oncoming traffic head-on. The fleeing woman reportedly continued traveling more than 50 mph near the North County Middle School in a 10 mph school zone.

The report states that Becker continued fleeing at speeds of more than 70 mph while running several stop signs. The woman approached Hawthorne Street in Desloge, made a right turn running the stop sign, and almost struck a utility pole, according to the report.

The woman then reportedly turned onto North Roosevelt Street before accelerating to approximately 70 mph and running multiple stop signs. The pursuit continued to Walnut Street as the driver accelerated to 90 mph, according to the statement.

The report states that the car reached the intersection of East Walnut and South Kirby streets, where it traveled off the roadway into the yard of a South Kirby Street address. The woman continued driving through several yards before losing control of the car and hitting a tank in the yard. The woman then exited the vehicle and began fleeing on foot.

The pursuing officers exited their patrol units, and St. Francois County K9 Teo was released. A deputy reportedly gave three loud commands for Becker to stop running during the foot chase, but she allegedly refused to comply. The K9 caught up with the fleeing woman and apprehended her. The dog was removed from the woman, and she was taken into police custody.

Becker was booked at the St. Francois County Jail, and a $50,000 cash or surety bond was set in the case. If released on bail, the woman is ordered to comply with pre-trial monitoring.

A search of Becker’s criminal history indicated the woman has previous convictions for drug-related offenses and stealing. In 2014, federal records show Becker was convicted in U.S. District Court of conspiracy to manufacture a controlled substance (methamphetamine). The woman was sentenced to serve 46 months in prison in the federal case and two years of supervised release.

In 2013, court records show Becker was convicted in St. Louis felony possession of ephedrine, felony possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia. The woman has two previous stealing convictions in Rolla and St. Francois County.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

