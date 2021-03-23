Woman charged after two people shot in Iron County

A woman faces charges in Iron County after allegedly shooting two people at a rural Bismarck address on Sunday.

Brenda K. Laurent, 34, of Ironton, has been charged with first-degree assault, two counts of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful use of a weapon (while intoxicated - loaded weapon).

According to a probable cause statement, a deputy was dispatched to a double shooting located in the 600 block of County Road 29 outside Bismarck in an unincorporated region of Iron County on Sunday.

The report states that Laurent shot a man in the left leg with a 20 gauge single-shot shotgun at about 8 a.m Sunday.

According to the statement, a man heard a knock on the door of the residence and answered the door. Laurent was reportedly yelling, and when the man walked down the stairs, he fell.

When the man got up, the report states that Laurent was pointing the firearm at him and shot him in the leg.

The alleged female victim told police that when the man was shot, she ran toward the back of the residence when Laurent turned the gun on her and shot her. The woman was reportedly shot in the right leg.