Woman charged following alleged Tuesday pursuit

A woman faces multiple charges in St. Francois County after allegedly stealing a Jeep and leading officers on a pursuit that began in Desloge on Tuesday. Authorities said an officer sustained injuries during the chase, and a police vehicle was damaged.

Winona R. Gilliam, 30, with addresses listed in Bonne Terre and St. Louis, has been charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle - creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony, resisting arrest/stop by fleeing, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, exceeded posted speed limit (exceeded by 26 mph or more), driving the wrong direction on a highway divided into two or more roadways.

According to a probable cause statement from the Desloge Police Department, on Tuesday, Gilliam asked another woman to give her a ride in her gold 2001 Jeep Cherokee.

The report states the driver briefly exited the vehicle, and Gilliam stole the Jeep before fleeing the area.

After the theft was reported, the report states Gilliam was seen driving the Jeep by a Desloge police officer, who then attempted a traffic stop. The woman reportedly fled from the officer along US-67. At one point, the report states Gilliam began driving north in the southbound lane, swerving around vehicles and reaching speeds of up to 100 mph.

Law enforcement continued the pursuit until the woman stopped in the vicinity of the 3000 block of Highway Y. Gilliam then reportedly abandoned the vehicle without properly putting it into the parking gear, causing the Jeep to roll backward, damaging a patrol vehicle and nearly striking a police officer.

The report states Gilliam had to be tased twice before officers could subdue her. The report notes that during the chase, one of the pursuing officers fell and badly injured his leg.

Gilliam was booked at the St. Francois County Detention Center, and a $100,000 bond was set in the case.

If released on bail, the woman is ordered to sign up for pre-trial monitoring within two hours of being released and must have a GPS monitoring device installed, at her expense, prior to being released. She is also prohibited from operating a motor vehicle.

Court records show Gilliam has two pending felony cases in St. Louis County in which she is charged with receiving stolen property, tampering with a motor vehicle, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

An initial court appearance in the newly filed case against Gilliam is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

