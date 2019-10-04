A woman from Nebraska is facing serious charges after a Friday night series of events that began at a Bonne Terre residence and ended in a drainage pipe.
Jessica Patton, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska, was charged Monday with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, resisting arrest for a felony, and fourth-degree assault.
According to a probable cause statement by Officer Brock Laplant of the Bonne Terre Police Department, Patton was at a residence on Summit Street in Bonne Terre on Friday, where she reportedly struck a 73-year-old man in the head with a full bottle of beer and dragged him out of his chair. She then struck him in his chest area and throat.
The man had to be taken to Parkland Health Center by St. Francois County Ambulance for treatment. When officers arrived at the residence, Patton had reportedly fled the scene, driving a red Jeep Patriot.
Later, the vehicle Patton was reported to be driving was found parked at the corner of Church and Oak streets. Officer Richard Mackley approached the driver's side where he observed a female lying in the seat, sleeping.
According to the report, the officer knocked on the window. After banging on the window, the female sat up in the seat and rolled the window halfway down. She started to roll the window back up, but Mackley placed his flashlight in the window and she rolled it halfway down again. Mackley reached inside the car to open the door and Patton reportedly hit him. She started the Jeep and drove away, nearly striking the officer.
Patton was eventually located in a drainage pipe by St. Francois County Deputy Nathan Glore and his K-9. The Jeep was located in a ditch not far from the drainage pipe in which Patton had been hiding.
The woman was transported to St. Francois County Jail, where she is being held on a $50,000 cash or surety bond.
Patton has an active warrant for a pending case in Nebraska and was on GPS monitoring at the time of the incident, according to the complaint filed in court.
If convicted of the charges, Patton could face between five and 15 years in prison. A person convicted of first-degree assault must serve 85% of their sentence before being eligible for parole.
