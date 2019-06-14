{{featured_button_text}}

A Mineral Point woman who was charged with involvement in a December murder has been charged, along with her sister, in an assault that reportedly occurred in Washington County last week.

Angel Senter, 42, of Mineral Point, has been charged with felony assault in third degree. Senter’s sister, Jennifer Rogers, 39, of Mineral Point, has also been charged with felony assault in the third degree. Bonds have been set at $7,500 and neither of them are to have contact with the victim.

According to a probable cause statement from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, last Friday, a deputy was dispatched to a residence in reference to an aggressive dog. The deputy stated that he arrived at the residence and the situation was resolved.

According to the report, when the deputy left the scene, Senter and Rogers went to the victim’s residence at which time Rogers started a verbal altercation. The report states that Rogers grabbed the victim’s hair and pulled her inside her vehicle, at which time both Rogers and Senter began punching the victim in the face.

The report states that Rogers then pulled the victim out of the vehicle and held her on the ground by her hair. According to the report, the victim had several abrasions to her face, neck, arms, and hand.

Senter still has pending charges in Ste. Genevieve County for felony abandonment of a corpse and felony tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution related to the Dec. 14 murder of Aaron Armantrout. The charge alleges she assisted Armantrout’s wife, Susan Armantrout in the disposal of Aaron Armantrout’s body.

Senter bonded out on Feb. 6 on the Dec. 14 charges. Her next hearing in this case is June 18.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Matt McFarland is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616, or at mmcfarland@dailyjournalonline.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments