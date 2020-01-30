Woman charged in vehicle theft ... again

A Park Hills woman is facing more charges in connection with vehicle theft, making this the third case of tampering filed against her since November.
Megan Lea Goodson (also known as Megan Cole), 25, was charged last week in St. Francois County with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle in two separate cases. In addition to being charged with tampering in the most recently filed case, Goodson is charged with resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony and operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
According to a probable cause statement from the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, on Jan. 22, a man reported to authorities that Goodson and her boyfriend had stolen his 2007 Ford F-150 truck while he was attempting to offer them roadside assistance. The man told police that he had taken Goodson and her boyfriend to get gas for their car, which had stalled on Hildebrecht Road. The man said that when he got out of his truck to help, Goodson jumped into the driver’s seat and drove off.
The man stated that he yelled at her to stop or else he would call the police, at which point the man said the woman's boyfriend pointed a gun at him and fired one round before running from the scene, according to the statement. The woman's boyfriend is not named in the report as he has not been charged with a crime.
The deputy’s report states that he located the truck driving on Highway 221 and recognized Goodson as the driver. As the deputy came over a hill, he reportedly observed the truck stop in the middle of the road and Goodson run from the vehicle. A brief foot chase reportedly ensued before Goodson was apprehended in the ditch line of the roadway.
Goodson is also accused of taking a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix on Jan. 20 in Park Hills.
According to the probable cause statement from the Park Hills Police Department, a woman reported that her car had been stolen by Goodson, who took the keys. The woman reported the alleged theft on Jan. 21 and told police she had made multiple attempts to contact Goodson. The vehicle was located the following day, and Goodson was taken into custody.
You have free articles remaining.
The officer states that during an interview, Goodson admitted to possessing the vehicle but claimed that she had an agreement with the owner to use the car. The owner of the vehicle reportedly denied having made any agreement. Goodson told police she had text messages confirming her story but refused to allow officers to review said messages, according to the statement.
Goodson already has a pending charge of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, which was filed on Nov. 7, relating to an alleged October theft.
According to court documents, a woman reported to police that Goodson had come over to her residence and stolen a 2003 Chevrolet Impala from her driveway in the early morning hours of Oct. 31.
The woman told authorities that Goodson arrived at her home at approximately 3 a.m. the morning of the theft and at 9:30 a.m, she noticed the car keys were gone and the vehicle was missing from the driveway.
Later that day, an officer with the Park Hills Police Department located the stolen vehicle in the parking lot of County Mart. The officer reportedly observed Goodson exiting the store before getting into the driver’s seat of the car as if to leave. She was taken into custody on the scene and then booked into the St. Francois County Jail, later posting a $2,500 surety bond on Nov. 27.
According to court records, Goodson was released Thursday on bonds set in the new cases. While out on bail, Goodson is prohibited from operating a motor vehicle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.