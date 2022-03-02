Woman charged with allegedly stabbing ex-husband

An area woman faces felony charges this week after allegedly violating a protective order and reportedly stabbing her ex-husband with a pair of scissors at a Bonne Terre home last week.

Brandy Pierce-Phillips, 41, of Bonne Terre, was charged on Monday in St. Francois County with first-degree domestic assault/serious physical injury, armed criminal action, and violation of a protection order for an adult/first offense.

According to a probable cause statement from the Bonne Terre Police Department, on Feb. 21, an officer was radio dispatched to respond to an address on the 400 block of D Street regarding a man who had reportedly been stabbed by his ex-wife.

The report states that the officer arrived on the scene and met with other officers before they made entry into the residence, attempting to locate the suspect.

During a search of the backyard area outside the home, authorities located Pierce-Phillips and took the woman into custody.

The report states that another officer made contact with the man who had allegedly been stabbed. The man was reportedly sitting on the porch holding a towel to his chest.

The man reportedly told police that Pierce-Phillips stabbed him with scissors. Officers noted in the reports that Pierce-Phillips had been served an ex-parte order on the evening of Feb. 18, just days before the alleged stabbing. The protection order served to the woman barred her from being at the D Street residence.

Pierce-Phillips was booked at the St. Francois County Jail, and a $25,000 bond was set in the case. If released on bail, the woman must comply with GPS and pre-trial monitoring and is prohibited from having contact with the alleged victim in the case. She is further ordered not to possess or use alcohol or controlled substances unless lawfully prescribed to do so.

Pierce-Phillips appeared before the court on Tuesday, waiving formal arraignment on the charges and applying for a public defender. The woman is scheduled to appear before the court again on March 8 for a confined docket hearing.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

