Woman charged with arson following relative's house fire Friday in Potosi

A woman faces charges in Washington County after allegedly setting fire to her half brother's house last week.
Brienne Price, 40, of Potosi, was charged Friday with first-degree arson and second-degree trespassing.
According to a probable cause statement from the Potosi Police Department, Price had been speaking with another woman throughout the day on Thursday about wanting to burn down her half brother's house for moving his new girlfriend in with him.
The report states Price became very jealous of the other woman and attempted to attack her with a baseball bat on Aug. 23 when the man brought the woman to a residence to meet his family.
The report states that about 1:37 a.m. on Friday, Price began sending another woman Facebook messages about looking for a small gas jug, and stated that she had located a milk jug and was “gonna do it.”
In the messages back and forth, Price asked the woman if there was “gas in the gas jug.” The woman replied stating that there was a little left over from cutting grass earlier that day, and Price reportedly said it was “enough for what I need.”
The report indicates that at 3:15 a.m., Price sent the woman messages advising that she had forgotten her lighter, but that it was ready to go.
Price also reportedly said that she was burning up and stated that it was hot “dressed in this black outfit.” Price went on to talk about how she had located the perfect trail where no one will ever see her. The last messages sent by Price reportedly said, “f--- him and her, delete our messages please.”
A deputy reports that at the man’s residence on Oak Street, a gas can was thrown through the basement window while on fire, causing flames to spread throughout the basement and into the insulation on the ceiling. A second gas can was located under the carport on fire next to the stairs that led to the basement.
Police received consent to search the residence where Price lives by the homeowner, Price’s mother. While looking around the residence, a black jacket was located in the washing machine with grass on it and it had recently been washed.
While speaking with Price’s mother, deputies were advised that in order to enter Price's bedroom, you have to go through her mother’s room. Price’s mother informed officers that she is a sound sleeper for the most part and was awoken about 4 a.m. Friday by Price coming out of the bathroom. She said Price was wearing a nightgown and that was the last time that she saw her.
A deputy asked Price’s mother if she had recently washed a load of laundry and she said she had not. She further stated that she was not aware of Price owning a black jacket like the one found in the washing machine.
The report states Price’s mother told police that about 3 a.m. Friday, she observed the woman that Price had been messaging inside the residence standing in her bedroom going toward Price's bedroom.
During a police interview, the report states that Price was read her Miranda Rights at 6:41 a.m. She said she understood her rights and wished to speak with an officer. Price advised that she is diagnosed with multiple personality disorder.
Price reportedly explained to police that when her personality of “Janice” comes out, she can not remember what takes place during that time. She said that “Janice” is very angry and only comes out when she is very upset.
During the interview, Price said that “Janice” wants to hurt her half brother and that she believed “Janice” could have attempted to hurt him by setting the fire at his residence.
Price was booked into the Washington County Jail, and a $50,000 bond was set in the case. If released on bail, Price is ordered to be fitted with a GPS monitoring device.
A review of the Price's criminal history showed that she is a convicted felon in Missouri and she has been charged in the past with multiple crimes.
Price’s previous criminal charges include receiving stolen property under $150, criminal burning or exploding, tampering with a motor vehicle, property damage, assault on law enforcement, DWI, and multiple counts of shoplifting, stealing, and possession of controlled substances.
