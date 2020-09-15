Woman charged with arson following relative's house fire Friday in Potosi

Price also reportedly said that she was burning up and stated that it was hot “dressed in this black outfit.” Price went on to talk about how she had located the perfect trail where no one will ever see her. The last messages sent by Price reportedly said, “f--- him and her, delete our messages please.”

A deputy reports that at the man’s residence on Oak Street, a gas can was thrown through the basement window while on fire, causing flames to spread throughout the basement and into the insulation on the ceiling. A second gas can was located under the carport on fire next to the stairs that led to the basement.

Police received consent to search the residence where Price lives by the homeowner, Price’s mother. While looking around the residence, a black jacket was located in the washing machine with grass on it and it had recently been washed.

While speaking with Price’s mother, deputies were advised that in order to enter Price's bedroom, you have to go through her mother’s room. Price’s mother informed officers that she is a sound sleeper for the most part and was awoken about 4 a.m. Friday by Price coming out of the bathroom. She said Price was wearing a nightgown and that was the last time that she saw her.