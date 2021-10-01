Woman charged with breaking into house while homeowner was asleep

An area woman faces felony charges this week after allegedly breaking into a home, stealing a security camera, and causing damage while the homeowner was sleeping.

Shelly L. Woody, 30, of Park Hills, was charged in Washington County Thursday with first-degree burglary, second-degree property damage, and stealing.

According to a probable cause statement from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 25, Woody entered a residence in Belgrade while the homeowner was asleep in his bed.

The report states the homeowner woke up at 3 a.m. to Woody shining a flashlight in his face from the doorway of his bedroom. The woman then reportedly ran out of the residence and fled in a nearby vehicle outside.

Police say a camera system caught Woody walking up to the camera and spray painting it with white paint. The woman then allegedly broke a window, stole the security camera, and entered the residence.

According to the report, Woody admitted in a police interview that she was the person captured on the camera and that she spray painted the device. The woman reportedly told police that she pulled the window out of its frame, laid it inside the home, and disconnected the camera before fleeing the scene.

