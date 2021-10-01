Woman charged with breaking into house while homeowner was asleep

An area woman faces felony charges this week after allegedly breaking into a home, stealing a security camera, and causing damage while the homeowner was sleeping.
Shelly L. Woody, 30, of Park Hills, was charged in Washington County Thursday with first-degree burglary, second-degree property damage, and stealing.
According to a probable cause statement from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 25, Woody entered a residence in Belgrade while the homeowner was asleep in his bed.
The report states the homeowner woke up at 3 a.m. to Woody shining a flashlight in his face from the doorway of his bedroom. The woman then reportedly ran out of the residence and fled in a nearby vehicle outside.
Police say a camera system caught Woody walking up to the camera and spray painting it with white paint. The woman then allegedly broke a window, stole the security camera, and entered the residence.
According to the report, Woody admitted in a police interview that she was the person captured on the camera and that she spray painted the device. The woman reportedly told police that she pulled the window out of its frame, laid it inside the home, and disconnected the camera before fleeing the scene.
The report states Woody told police she ran to a residence where friends were waiting for her. Once there, she reportedly told them that “there was a guy home” and that she had been seen.
The woman told investigators that she burnt the security camera in a burn pit, and it was no longer available to be retrieved.
Woody was booked at the Washington County Jail on Thursday, and a $20,000 bond was set in the case. She was arraigned on the charges in court on Friday, and a bond reduction hearing has been scheduled for Tuesday in Washington County.
A search of Woody’s criminal history showed that she has multiple prior arrests, including a 2013 arrest in Georgia for manufacturing methamphetamine with a child present.
The woman was also arrested in 2016 in Georgia for a probation violation, according to court filings.
Records show that Woody has been arrested in the past by the Farmington Police Department for assault and by the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department for passing bad checks.
The criminal complaint filed in the case states that Woody faces a possible sentence of 15 years in prison if convicted of the charges.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com