Woman charged with burglary, trespassing after reports from two separate homeowners in French Village

A woman faces burglary and trespassing charges in St. Francois County after allegedly burglarizing a French Village home and illegally entering another residence while children were home.

Sarah Elizebeth Jarvis (Hatfield), 39, with addresses listed in Mineral Point, Washington, and Union, has been charged with second-degree burglary and first-degree trespassing.

According to a probable cause statement from the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy was dispatched to the 8,000 block of Snowdell Road, in French Village, for a report of trespassing on last Thursday.

The deputy arrived at the address and spoke with the homeowner. The man reportedly explained that while his children were at home, a woman, identified as Jarvis, entered their house and began talking to the dogs inside.

The report states that the deputy was then contacted by a neighboring resident, who had video footage from his security camera reportedly showing Jarvis entering his camper on Snowdell Road and removing three bags of items from the camper.

Jarvis was booked at the St. Francois County Detention Center last Friday, and a $15,000 bond has been set in the case. If released on bail, the woman is ordered to comply with GPS and pre-trial monitoring. She is also prohibited from having contact with the alleged victims.

An initial court appearance in the newly filed case against Jarvis was held on Tuesday in St. Francois County.

A search of Jarvis’ criminal history showed the woman has a pending charge of second-degree tampering with a motor vehicle in Jefferson City. The case was filed on April 5, and Jarvis was released from Cole County Jail after posting a surety bond of $10,000 on April 13. Jarvis’ next court hearing in Cole County is scheduled for Sept. 30 for a plea change or trial setting.

Court records indicate Jarvis has pending municipal cases in Bonne Terre for assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, two counts of property damage, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. The seven pending charges stem from incidents alleged to have occurred on March 9, according to filings. A pre-trial conference in the cases is scheduled for Sept. 7 in Bonne Terre.