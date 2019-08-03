{{featured_button_text}}
Woman charged after forging check

Byrum

 SFCSD

A former McDowell South RV employee has been charged after authorities say she forged a check from the business.

Dakota Byrum, 28, of Bonne Terre, has been charged with felony forgery and misdemeanor stealing. A criminal summons was issued by first class mail on Monday.

According to a probable cause statement from the Bonne Terre Police Department, on May 3 at just after 11 a.m. an officer was dispatched to McDowell South RV on Raider Road in reference to forgery.

On arrival, the officer made contact with the business’ secretary. The secretary advised the officer that Byrum had been terminated from her employment at the RV dealership earlier that morning at just about 8 a.m.

The report states that the secretary reported that a check was missing and provided the check number to the officer. The secretary called First State Community Bank and attempted to put a stop-payment on the check, however, bank personnel advised her that Byrum had already cashed the check and the account was off by $200. According to the bank, one of the check signers’ signature had been forged on the check.

On May 6, an officer made contact with Byrum at her Long Street address. According to the court document, Byrum admitted that she took the check, wrote it to herself in the amount of $200, and took it to the bank and cashed it. The officer then provided Byrum with a form to make a formal statement, however, as of this date, the form has not been turned back in to the police department.

Matt McFarland is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616.

