Woman charged with promoting child pornography

A former Mineral Point resident faces charges in Washington County following an investigation into the distribution of pornographic videos involving children less than 14 years old in late 2019.

Michelle Renee Allen, 54, of Desloge, has been charged with four counts of first-degree promoting child pornography.

According to a probable cause statement, on Feb. 7, 2020, a detective was assigned by the Missouri Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force to further investigate Cyber Tips provided by Facebook through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The report states that during the course of the investigation, the suspect was identified as Allen.

Through the process of a search warrant, investigators reportedly discovered that Allen distributed child pornographic videos to a man in Crawford County via the internet.

The statement alleges that Allen sent four sexually explicit videos to the man using Facebook Messenger on Dec. 11, 2019, about 10 p.m.

