Woman charged with promoting child pornography

A former Mineral Point resident faces charges in Washington County following an investigation into the distribution of pornographic videos involving children less than 14 years old in late 2019.
Michelle Renee Allen, 54, of Desloge, has been charged with four counts of first-degree promoting child pornography.
According to a probable cause statement, on Feb. 7, 2020, a detective was assigned by the Missouri Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force to further investigate Cyber Tips provided by Facebook through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
The report states that during the course of the investigation, the suspect was identified as Allen.
Through the process of a search warrant, investigators reportedly discovered that Allen distributed child pornographic videos to a man in Crawford County via the internet.
The statement alleges that Allen sent four sexually explicit videos to the man using Facebook Messenger on Dec. 11, 2019, about 10 p.m.
According to the report, one of the video clips included images of male and female children, who appear to be no older than 10 years of age, engaged in explicit acts along with an adult male. Other clips reportedly show children that appear to be no older than 5 years of age.
On Sept. 23, police interviewed the man who had allegedly received the videos. The report states that the man admitted to knowing Allen and that he did receive videos of child pornography from her.
Allen was interviewed within the boundaries of St. Francois County on Oct. 2.
During the interview, the woman reportedly admitted to living at a house on Walton Street in Mineral Point on Dec. 11, 2019, when police say the videos were sent. The woman told police she was confined to a bed within the residence.
Allen reportedly admitted during the interview that she had distributed videos of child pornography to the man using the internet and admitted to ownership, custody, and control of the Facebook Messenger account. In addition to those admissions, the report states that Allen had continued searching, collecting, and distributing child pornography as recently as a week before her interview with police.
The charging documents filed Thursday requested a summons in this matter due to Allen's physical disability.
An initial arraignment in the case is scheduled for March 16 in Washington County.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com