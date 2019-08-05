A Washington County woman has been charged with multiple felonies after allegedly using funds from a business account belonging to her employer to make payments on her personal credit card bill for over a year.
Barbara Jean Pratt, 54, of Mineral Point, was charged in June with 15 class D felony counts of stealing more than $750 after her former employer, JV Contracting in Cadet, discovered more than $25,000 missing from the company.
According to a probable cause statement by Washington County Sheriff’s Det. Ethan Haworth, on or between Sept. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018, Pratt was employed by JV Contracting and began utilizing the business banking account to make payments on personal credit card bill with Chase Bank.
The probable cause statement lists 18 separate electronic transactions from JV Contracting’s business account to the Chase credit account belonging to Pratt. The transactions range from $173.43 to $4,302.75 with a total amount of $27,011.04.
The probable cause statement further states that on Dec. 31, 2018, Pratt completed a payment reversal in the amount of $4,302.75 and states that the calculated monetary loss to the company, including the refunded payment and the employee expenses calculated into discovering all of the financial discrepancies, comes to $26,338.29.
All amounts were confirmed after information was received from Chase Bank through an investigative subpoena, according to the statement.
Washington County Prosecuting Attorney Joshua Hedgecorth filed the charges on June 10 and a warrant was served to Pratt on June 13, according to court documents. Pratt has since posted a $20,000 surety bond.
Pratt is scheduled to appear for a preliminary court hearing on Aug. 20. If convicted, Pratt could face a term of up to seven years in prison and/or up to a $10,000 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.