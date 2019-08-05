{{featured_button_text}}
Charged with using employer's account to pay credit card

Pratt

 Courtesy of Washington County Sheriff's Office

A Washington County woman has been charged with multiple felonies after allegedly using funds from a business account belonging to her employer to make payments on her personal credit card bill for over a year.

Barbara Jean Pratt, 54, of Mineral Point, was charged in June with 15 class D felony counts of stealing more than $750 after her former employer, JV Contracting in Cadet, discovered more than $25,000 missing from the company.

According to a probable cause statement by Washington County Sheriff’s Det. Ethan Haworth, on or between Sept. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2018, Pratt was employed by JV Contracting and began utilizing the business banking account to make payments on personal credit card bill with Chase Bank.

The probable cause statement lists 18 separate electronic transactions from JV Contracting’s business account to the Chase credit account belonging to Pratt. The transactions range from $173.43 to $4,302.75 with a total amount of $27,011.04. 

The probable cause statement further states that on Dec. 31, 2018, Pratt completed a payment reversal in the amount of $4,302.75 and states that the calculated monetary loss to the company, including the refunded payment and the employee expenses calculated into discovering all of the financial discrepancies, comes to $26,338.29.

All amounts were confirmed after information was received from Chase Bank through an investigative subpoena, according to the statement.

Washington County Prosecuting Attorney Joshua Hedgecorth filed the charges on June 10 and a warrant was served to Pratt on June 13, according to court documents. Pratt has since posted a $20,000 surety bond. 

Pratt is scheduled to appear for a preliminary court hearing on Aug. 20. If convicted, Pratt could face a term of up to seven years in prison and/or up to a $10,000 fine.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3628, or at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com.

