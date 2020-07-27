Woman charged with stealing two cars in one day

A Bonne Terre woman is facing felony charges after allegedly stealing a car, being booked and released from jail, and then allegedly stealing another car later that same day.
Victoria Street, 26, was charged in two separate cases earlier this month in St. Francois County. In one case filed, Street is charged with one count of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle. The area woman is charged in another case with stealing - motor vehicle and stealing an animal.
According to a probable cause statement from the Park Hills Police Department, an officer was called to C-barn on Parkway Drive in Park Hills on July 3 to investigate a stolen vehicle.
When the officer arrived, the victim told the officer that she left her keys in her car, leaving the engine and air conditioning running so her dog would not overheat.
The report states that another officer found the car, and the driver, identified as Street, who reported to police that she was told to drive the car away by a girl named Sarah.
The victim’s name is not Sarah. When confronted with this information, Street reportedly said if the victim’s name is not Sarah, “I guess I f***** up and stole a vehicle.”
Street was booked into the St. Francois County Jail and released the same day.
Later that day, a second report states that Street took a 1999 Mercury Grand Marquis from Autumn Hill Apartments in Park Hills.
The vehicle was later located in Bonne Terre. Street admitted to getting in the car and taking it, according to the statement.
Street was again booked into the St. Francois County Jail on July 4. She was released from jail custody on Thursday.
According to court records, Street has been convicted in the past of drug paraphernalia possession and has several pending charges in St. Francois County, including felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to register a motor vehicle, among other traffic violations.
At the time of the arrests, Street had seven failures to appear for the five pending cases against her.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
