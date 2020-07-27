Woman charged with stealing two cars in one day

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Bonne Terre woman is facing felony charges after allegedly stealing a car, being booked and released from jail, and then allegedly stealing another car later that same day.

Victoria Street, 26, was charged in two separate cases earlier this month in St. Francois County. In one case filed, Street is charged with one count of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle. The area woman is charged in another case with stealing - motor vehicle and stealing an animal.

According to a probable cause statement from the Park Hills Police Department, an officer was called to C-barn on Parkway Drive in Park Hills on July 3 to investigate a stolen vehicle.

When the officer arrived, the victim told the officer that she left her keys in her car, leaving the engine and air conditioning running so her dog would not overheat.

The report states that another officer found the car, and the driver, identified as Street, who reported to police that she was told to drive the car away by a girl named Sarah.

The victim’s name is not Sarah. When confronted with this information, Street reportedly said if the victim’s name is not Sarah, “I guess I f***** up and stole a vehicle.”