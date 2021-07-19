Woman charged with taking ax to house windows and cars

An area woman faces multiple charges after allegedly taking an ax to windows doors, and vehicles at two of her neighbors' homes, as well as allegedly assaulting officers.
Meagan Nicole DeClue, 32, was charged on Wednesday with four counts of first-degree property damage, resisting arrest for a felony, unlawful use of a weapon (exhibiting), escape or attempted escape from custody while under arrest for felony, and fourth-degree assault (special victims).
According to a probable cause statement from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, DeClue was at two separate Simmental Lane addresses on the outskirts of Potosi Wednesday night.
The report states that while at one residence, DeClue stole an ax off of the front porch. The woman then reportedly proceeded to knock out six windows and a smaller window. She also allegedly damaged the entry door, valued at $450. The total amount of damaged windows on the residence was $2,565.
According to the report, DeClue then used the ax on a 2015 Ford Focus and a 2015 Ford Edge SUV. The woman reportedly struck the vehicles repeatedly on the windshields.
At another Simmental Lane residence, the homeowners had five windows knocked out. After the windows were busted out of both residences, the report states that DeClue threw a plant into the living room of one of the houses and threw a brick and a car battery through the window of the other home.
One of the homeowners said they witnessed the woman with the ax and saw her wielding it in an angry and threatening manner which caused emotional distress to them. The homeowner said she was in fear for her life and stated that she believed someone was shooting at her residence.
Due to the Washington County Sheriff's Office having an extended estimated arrival time to the scene, two officers with the Potosi Police Department assisted on the scene. One of the officers attempted to arrest DeClue, and she reportedly pulled away from him, trying to evade the arrest. The woman was arrested but only through the use of physical force. The officer noted that when he arrived, the woman had the ax in her possession.
A Washington County deputy arrived on the scene and began reading DeClue her Miranda Rights. The woman reportedly knew the deputy from prior dealings and began interrupting him and refusing to let him finish advising her of the Miranda Warning. The woman was placed back into the patrol unit, and no further questions were asked. She was then transported to the Washington County Jail.
The report states that police spoke with one of DeClue's family members at their residence, also on Simmental Lane. The family member told officers they had last seen DeClue at 10 p.m. and did not know where she was or what she had been doing.
At one point, jail staff asked a deputy to respond and help them with DeClue. A deputy arrived at the jail, and the woman was reportedly screaming loudly and refusing to comply with requests. The deputy attempted to speak with her, but she moved her thumb and slid her hand out of the handcuffs. The deputy grabbed the woman, and she reportedly attempted to strike him with her hand and tried to kick a corrections officer with her feet repeatedly.
According to the report, a female officer later arrived at the jail to help get DeClue into a jail uniform. While the officer was speaking with the woman, she reportedly spat in the officer's face.
DeClue's bond was set at $50,000. An initial arraignment is scheduled for July 20 in Washington County.
The charging documents state DeClue is currently on felony probation for assaulting a child.
A review of the woman's criminal history showed multiple prior charges, including misdemeanor resisting arrest, third-degree assault on law enforcement, first-degree endangering the welfare of child, third-degree felony assault (special victim), second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, DWI, and stealing.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com