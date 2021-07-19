Woman charged with taking ax to house windows and cars

One of the homeowners said they witnessed the woman with the ax and saw her wielding it in an angry and threatening manner which caused emotional distress to them. The homeowner said she was in fear for her life and stated that she believed someone was shooting at her residence.

Due to the Washington County Sheriff's Office having an extended estimated arrival time to the scene, two officers with the Potosi Police Department assisted on the scene. One of the officers attempted to arrest DeClue, and she reportedly pulled away from him, trying to evade the arrest. The woman was arrested but only through the use of physical force. The officer noted that when he arrived, the woman had the ax in her possession.

A Washington County deputy arrived on the scene and began reading DeClue her Miranda Rights. The woman reportedly knew the deputy from prior dealings and began interrupting him and refusing to let him finish advising her of the Miranda Warning. The woman was placed back into the patrol unit, and no further questions were asked. She was then transported to the Washington County Jail.

The report states that police spoke with one of DeClue's family members at their residence, also on Simmental Lane. The family member told officers they had last seen DeClue at 10 p.m. and did not know where she was or what she had been doing.