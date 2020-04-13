Woman charged with theft of checks

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

An area woman is facing charges after allegedly taking checks from a local business's mailbox and cashing them.

Katelyn Warren, 26, of Doe Run, was charged Wednesday with eight counts of felony forgery and one count of felony stealing.

According to a probable cause statement from the Farmington Police Department, on or about Aug. 8, Warren reportedly removed eight outgoing checks from a mailbox located at 833 Weber Rd.

The mailbox belongs to Cobb Prosthetics and the checks had been made out to various businesses. The checks were signed by the business owner and were being sent to pay obligations of the company.

The report states that Warren wrote “c/o Katelyn Warren” after the name of each payee on the checks before endorsing the checks and then cashing them. The total value of the checks was more than $2,000.

On another occasion, Warren was reportedly observed attempting to remove more mail from the same mailbox but was confronted by employees of the business and left without taking any additional items.

A summons to appear in court on the charges was issued and sent to Warren on Tuesday.

According to court records, Warren was charged in December 2018 with misdemeanor stealing in Sullivan. She entered a guilty plea in Franklin County Court and received a $250 fine.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

