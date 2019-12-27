{{featured_button_text}}
Details released in Park Hills homicide investigation
Authorities are investigating the death of a Park Hills woman after her body was found in an apartment on Seventh Street.

According to Park Hills Police Chief Richard McFarland, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Seventh Street in Park Hills on Thursday in reference to checking the well-being of a female whose family reported that they hadn't heard from in days.

McFarland said upon entering the apartment, officers discovered the body of a female who had been deceased for several days and appeared to have died as the result of a homicide.

The name of the woman is not being released but she is described as being in her mid to late 30s.

As of press time, authorities had two suspects in custody and both are awaiting formal criminal charges. No names are being released until charges are filed.

An autopsy on the woman was performed Friday afternoon by St. Francois County Coroner Jim Coplin to determine the exact cause of death, the results of which will be released as soon as they become available.

This is an ongoing investigation and McFarland said that more information will be released as it becomes available.

