Woman reportedly run over by Jeep, another woman charged

A woman has been charged with multiple felony counts in Washington County after allegedly running another woman over with her Jeep last week.
Kimberly Estes, 46, of Blackwell, is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, leaving the scene of an accident, and driving without a valid driver’s license.
According to a probable cause statement from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a woman reported being hit and run over by a gold Jeep Cherokee at her home on Lakeview Lane near Blackwell on Friday.
The woman stated that Estes drove her Jeep into her driveway and hit one of her vehicles causing damage to the right side bumper and license plate light. The cost of repairs is estimated at approximately $500, according to the report.
The woman said she had tried to make Estes stop the Jeep by calling the police. Once Estes was stopped, the woman reported walking to the driver's side of the Jeep. From the inside of the vehicle, the woman said Estes grabbed a handful of her hair and shoved her down to the ground, causing half of her body to go under the Jeep.
Witnesses reported that Estes then accelerated the Jeep and ran over the woman's legs, before fleeing the scene in the Jeep.
The woman was transported to Mercy-South Hospital to be treated for her injuries. A deputy later followed up on the woman’s condition. She reportedly suffered a broken right knee cap, contusions, several cuts, and was suffering severe back pain.
The report states that there were two witnesses present at the time, including the woman's neighbor who was standing at the end of her driveway during the incident.
The neighbor stated he noticed a vehicle, that was driving too fast on Lakeshore Lane, pull into the victim's residence. The man said he stopped at the end of the driveway so he could talk to the Estes. He told police he saw Estes drive up and hit one of the vehicles that were parked in the victim's driveway.
The man said he then saw his neighbor and her husband step out of their house as Estes was backing down their driveway, where she stopped at the end. He said the woman approached the Jeep with her phone out in an attempt to record video or take pictures. He confirmed the victim’s account of events, saying he saw Estes grab the woman by her head and push her down, before running over the woman with the Jeep.
The other witness was the victim's husband, who stated that he went outside with his wife when the crash occurred. When Estes jumped out of her vehicle, the man told her that she needed to leave, and he was calling the police, according to the statement.
The man further reported to police that he could see the Estes’ approximately 3-year-old grandson in the back of the Jeep with no safety restraints.
The victim’s husband said Estes stopped at the end of the driveway to talk to the neighbor, and his wife approached Estes and began taking pictures or videos using her cell phone. The man reported seeing Estes push his wife down from the inside of the Jeep, run her over with the SUV, and speed away.
A deputy went to Estes’ nearby home on Lakeshore Drive. There, she reportedly told the deputy that she did not recall the other woman being run over and that if it had happened, it was an accident.
The report states Estes told the deputy that the woman had a firearm at the time of the incident, and she was scared and took off. The deputy reported speaking to both witnesses about the firearm, and both stated there were no firearms that were involved in the incident.
The deputy then placed Estes under arrest and transported her to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. Upon the deputy’s arrival, Estes stated she wanted to exercise her rights and wanted a lawyer before speaking with him. She also immediately said, “it was an accident."
When her name was run through the Missouri Uniform Law Enforcement System (M.U.L.E.S.), Estes’ driver's license status came back as “surrendered to out of state.” The records check indicated that the license expired in 2012, and was documented as “Non-Driver.”
Court records indicate that Estes has been arrested in Washington County in the past for domestic assault, and has been convicted of a peace disturbance charge in the county. The woman has prior convictions from Arkansas for disorderly conduct, public intoxication, and driving while intoxicated.
Estes was released from custody at the Washington County Jail Tuesday after posting a $75,000 surety bond.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.