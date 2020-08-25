Woman reportedly run over by Jeep, another woman charged

The report states that there were two witnesses present at the time, including the woman's neighbor who was standing at the end of her driveway during the incident.

The neighbor stated he noticed a vehicle, that was driving too fast on Lakeshore Lane, pull into the victim's residence. The man said he stopped at the end of the driveway so he could talk to the Estes. He told police he saw Estes drive up and hit one of the vehicles that were parked in the victim's driveway.

The man said he then saw his neighbor and her husband step out of their house as Estes was backing down their driveway, where she stopped at the end. He said the woman approached the Jeep with her phone out in an attempt to record video or take pictures. He confirmed the victim’s account of events, saying he saw Estes grab the woman by her head and push her down, before running over the woman with the Jeep.

The other witness was the victim's husband, who stated that he went outside with his wife when the crash occurred. When Estes jumped out of her vehicle, the man told her that she needed to leave, and he was calling the police, according to the statement.

The man further reported to police that he could see the Estes’ approximately 3-year-old grandson in the back of the Jeep with no safety restraints.