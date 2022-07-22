Woods charged with sexual abuse, kidnapping involving teen babysitter

An area man is charged with sexual offenses and kidnapping after an alleged sexual assault on a teen girl who had been babysitting his children. The man is accused of preventing the teen from leaving his house following the alleged encounter by grabbing her arms as she attempted to flee.

Andrew Carl Woods, 38, of Farmington, has been charged in St. Francois County with first-degree sodomy or attempted sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse, and third-degree kidnapping.

According to a probable cause statement from the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department, on July 12, a 17-year-old female and her father made a police report regarding a sexual assault they said occurred on July 10 while the teen was babysitting Woods’ children.

The teen reported that Woods had been texting her in ways that made her uncomfortable, so she told Woods’ wife that she would not be watching the children again after July 10, according to the statement.

The report states that the teen attempted to leave after Woods came home and the children were put to bed, but Woods forcefully squeezed her so she could not move. The teen said Woods then forcefully placed his hands on private areas of her body, both over and under her clothes, reportedly attempting to perform a sex act on her.

The girl said Woods finally released her, and she attempted to leave, but he grabbed her arms, preventing her from leaving and asking her to go to the basement with him. She reportedly refused and tried to pull her arm away, eventually breaking free and exiting the residence.

Woods was booked at the St. Francois County Detention Center on Thursday, and a $100,000 bond was set in the case.

The man has since posted a surety bond and was released. While free on bond, Woods is ordered to comply with GPS and pre-trial monitoring and prohibited from having contact with the alleged victim in the case.

Court records show Woods waived formal arraignment in the case and is scheduled to appear in court again on Aug. 25 for a counsel status hearing.