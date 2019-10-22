{{featured_button_text}}
Wrongful death suit filed after fatal wreck

A local man charged with DWI-death of another is now also facing a civil suit file by the father of the deceased passenger.  

A wrongful death civil suit was filed in St. Francois County on Monday in the wake of an accident that occurred Saturday and resulted in the death of a Bonne Terre man.

The petition for Damages for Wrongful Death was filed against Bradley Judge, 23, of Desloge, by Attorney Eric Harris on behalf of Chad Rasnic, whose son, Ian Rasnic, 21, was fatally injured while riding in the passenger seat of a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado pickup. It is alleged that the truck was driven by Judge who has since been charged with felony DWI — death of another.

The petition states that on, or about Saturday, Judge was operating the truck in a general southerly direction on Vo-Tech Road in St. Francois County with Rasnic riding as a passenger. The petition alleges that the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when control of the truck was lost, causing it to overturn off the side of the roadway, ejecting Rasnic who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The petition claims that the accident involving the vehicle operated by Judge was directly and proximately the result of carelessness and negligence on the part of the Desloge man.

The careless and negligent behaviors that the petition alleges Judge engaged in are itemized and state that Judge was driving at an excessive speed and failed to negotiate a right curve, causing the accident. Further alleged is that Judge drove the truck while intoxicated to the extent that his driving ability was impaired.

As a result of Judge’s alleged carelessness and negligence, the petition states that the plaintiff lost and is claiming the reasonable value of services, consortium, companionship, comfort, instruction, guidance, counsel, and support of his son.

Ultimately, the petition is requesting that the court grant judgment for relief of the damages caused by the vehicle accident and that such relief be distributed to each person whom the court finds it to be entitled.

The petition also requests any further judgment for relief that may legally be recovered by the plaintiff.  

