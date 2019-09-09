{{featured_button_text}}
Man charged with assault

Young

 Courtesy of St. Francois Sheriff's Department

An area man has been charged with two counts of domestic assault after an altercation reportedly occurred Aug. 30 involving his mother and stepfather.

James Young, 26, of rural Bonne Terre, was charged on Sept. 3 with Class A felony first-degree domestic assault-serious physical injury and Class B felony first-degree domestic assault-first offense.

According to a probable cause statement by Deputy Nathan Glore of the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, Young reportedly assaulted his mother and stepfather at their home where Young also lived.

According to the statement, Young’s mother and stepfather indicated he has bipolar disorder and had been drinking during the day. They reported to Glore that Young became upset and accused his stepfather of taking some of his belongings.

The report states that Young first attacked his mother and then began throwing items around the house. Young’s stepfather attempted to get between Young and his mother at which point Young reportedly struck his stepfather.

Young then went outside where his mother attempted to calm him down. Young reportedly then pushed his mother down a hill. Following the attack, Young fled into the woods.

According to the statement, Young’s mother suffered seven broken ribs.

Officers were able to locate Young at the residence the following day, at which time he was taken into custody and transported to the St. Francois County Jail.

According to court records, an arrest warrant was served to Young and a $25,000 cash or surety bond has been set. If a bond is posted, Young is ordered to have no contact with his mother or stepfather and he is required to be fitted with a GPS monitoring device before being released. Further conditions of release state that Young is prohibited from consuming or possessing alcohol.

If convicted, Young could face between 10 and 30 years in prison.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
1

Staff Writer

Reporter, Staff Writer, and Photojournalist

Load comments