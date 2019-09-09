An area man has been charged with two counts of domestic assault after an altercation reportedly occurred Aug. 30 involving his mother and stepfather.
James Young, 26, of rural Bonne Terre, was charged on Sept. 3 with Class A felony first-degree domestic assault-serious physical injury and Class B felony first-degree domestic assault-first offense.
According to a probable cause statement by Deputy Nathan Glore of the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, Young reportedly assaulted his mother and stepfather at their home where Young also lived.
According to the statement, Young’s mother and stepfather indicated he has bipolar disorder and had been drinking during the day. They reported to Glore that Young became upset and accused his stepfather of taking some of his belongings.
The report states that Young first attacked his mother and then began throwing items around the house. Young’s stepfather attempted to get between Young and his mother at which point Young reportedly struck his stepfather.
Young then went outside where his mother attempted to calm him down. Young reportedly then pushed his mother down a hill. Following the attack, Young fled into the woods.
According to the statement, Young’s mother suffered seven broken ribs.
Officers were able to locate Young at the residence the following day, at which time he was taken into custody and transported to the St. Francois County Jail.
According to court records, an arrest warrant was served to Young and a $25,000 cash or surety bond has been set. If a bond is posted, Young is ordered to have no contact with his mother or stepfather and he is required to be fitted with a GPS monitoring device before being released. Further conditions of release state that Young is prohibited from consuming or possessing alcohol.
If convicted, Young could face between 10 and 30 years in prison.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.