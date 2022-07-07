Zettler hires former county collector as attorney, responds to recent charges

Washington County Collector Carla Zettler is refuting recent allegations that she used funds paid to the county for her own personal purposes.

Zettler, 50, of Mineral Point, was charged on June 22 with three counts of felony stealing, one count of felony forgery, and misdemeanor official misconduct. Zettler, two collector's office employees, and one former employee are accused of stealing from Washington County by receiving cash fees for processing trustee property sales.

Following reports of suspected theft in the collector's office, a forensic audit was ordered by the Washington County Commission on land tax sales. Daniel Jones & Associates completed the audit on May 24. For the four-year audit, there was $107,081 of unaccounted funds, according to the charging documents.

Another felony stealing charge in a new case against Zettler was filed on June 27, alleging she again used county funds to try to obtain deeds to be used in her personal criminal defense of the initial charges.

Zettler's attorney Lydia H. McEvoy, who previously served as county collector of Clay County, provided a statement on her client's behalf this week regarding the criminal cases filed in the matter.

"In response to the charges filed against her, Ms. Zettler has retained a former Missouri Collector as counsel and looks forward to addressing these matters in court," Zettler's attorney said in the statement. "No portion of the State's case alleges Ms. Zettler took any money for herself or received any personal benefit from the money collected in Trustee sales.

"Following the procedures established by (former collector) Mike McGirl many years ago, Ms. Zettler managed the sale of more than 1,100 Trustee sales without question or concern by any office, employee, or taxpayer," McEvoy said. "Ms. Zettler has faithfully performed her duties, and the additional arrest last Tuesday reveals a deep misunderstanding of the statutes that regulate Collector's offices and their budgets.

"Ms. Zettler is confident her day in court will shed light on the good she has done as Collector and these unfounded charges will be summarily dismissed," she added.

Along with the charges filed against Zettler, current collector's office employees Laura Laramore, 41, of Caledonia, and Hanna I. Zettler, 24, of Potosi, were charged with felony stealing and misdemeanor official misconduct. Former employee Leslie Harmon, 50, of Potosi, is charged with felony stealing.

The official misconduct charges allege that each defendant, "a public servant, acting in her public capacity as trustee for Washington County, knowingly received a fee for … processing trustee property sales, which said fee was more than due."

The four women were initially charged after Washington County Sheriff Zach Jacobsen requested the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control Troop C Unit to investigate reports of possible theft last year.

In October, the sheriff reportedly told MSHP investigators a Washington County resident contacted him regarding fees paid to the Washington County Collector's Office for land tax sales. Jacobsen said the fees had been accepted by the collector's office in cash and were not deposited into the county's general revenue fund, according to the probable cause statement.

On the same day, an MSHP investigator interviewed Carla Zettler and Laramore, the deputy collector, about how the office handled Woodland Lake Development lot sales.

Carla Zettler told police that when the former collector, McGirl, was serving as the collector and she was deputy collector, an agreement was made through the county commission to sell Woodland Lake Development lots for $1 plus $99 of associated fees in order to aid their removal from the delinquent tax list, according to authorities.

The investigator states in his report that a review of commission meeting reports by the county clerk revealed no authorization to sell these lots for $1. There was, however, a commission meeting in 2011 allowing the sale of these camping lots for $50.

Zettler reportedly told authorities of the $100 (which her office collected in either cash or money order), $1 went to the cost of the lot. Other moneys went to recording the lot, leaving $23 to the trustee and a $19 fee that went to the county collector's office employee making the transaction, according to the statement. She reportedly told police she was just doing it the way McGirl did it. She also stated that residents who wanted to get a copy of the Woodland Lake lot lists were charged $5, which went to petty cash.

The report indicates that state statute prevents a trustee from being paid more than 10% of the sale of a property.

McGirl was interviewed and explained how he handled trustee tax sales and deed processing when he was the collector. He reportedly said the employees were only paid by check from the county (their salary) for performing their assigned job, which included deed processing. He said delinquent lots were sold for $100, not $1, and said the $100 fee was lowered at one point to $50 by the county commission, but it was never $1, according to police.

When the MSHP investigator explained how the current collector was handling the fees, McGirl reportedly said he did not know why they were doing it that way, but that was not the procedure he used when he was the collector.

The MSHP investigator also interviewed the county treasurer, the recorder of deeds, and the former assessor.

The treasurer stated Carla Zettler has never brought her cash for a deposit. She said the collector's office employees are paid by the county and shouldn't be paid cash for deed preparation.

Harmon reportedly told authorities that when she worked for the collector's office, as instructed, she would put $1 in the cash drawer and then separate the remaining cash. She said $30 would go for deed recording, $50 to the trustee, and the remaining $19 was given to the employee who worked the transaction, according to the statement.

She further stated that a money bag was kept in the vault that contained cash. She reportedly said the employees were told not to bring the bag out during audits and were reminded to make duplicate receipts anytime an audit was performed.

She said that there was a time someone overpaid $100 on a tax bill. She said Carla Zettler didn't seem concerned and put the overpayment money in the cash bag, which she said was commonly used to buy office lunches, according to the report.

Harmon reportedly said the $5 fees to get a copy of the Woodland Lake lot tax list were also put in the cash bag.

Following the MSHP interview with Carla Zettler on June 15 regarding the audit results, authorities allege she again used county funds to try to obtain trustee deeds for her criminal defense.

Two days after the interview, on June 17 at 9:23 a.m., an email was reportedly sent from Carla Zettler's official Washington County email account to the Washington County Recorder of Deeds. The report states the email was a request for a copy of all trustee deeds for the period of Jan. 1, 2018, through Dec. 31, 2021. The time frame requested by Carla Zettler was the exact time frame examined by the forensic auditors, according to authorities.

Later that day, at 12:16 p.m., the Washington County Recorder of Deeds responded to Carla Zettler's request with an emailed letter detailing the cost of the request totaling $870.40 payable to the Washington County Recorder of Deeds.

On June 21, at 3:39 p.m., Carla Zettler reportedly emailed the recorder of deeds requesting trustee deed records from January 2021 through June 2021 and asked if the documents could be emailed. The recorder of deeds responded the following morning, indicating the total cost of records for this time period would be $70.30. Carla Zettler responded, saying she was off work that day but would get a check to the recorder of deeds the following day, according to filings.

On the morning of June 23, Carla Zettler was served a court summons after being charged the previous day with three counts of felony stealing ($750 or more), forgery, and official misconduct resulting from the criminal investigation forensic audit.

Later that afternoon, at 1:43 p.m, the report states the recorder of deeds sent an email to Carla Zettler stating they had received her payment to fill the request for records. The payment received by the recorder of deeds was reportedly in the form of a check from an account titled "County of Washington Collectors TMF" with a signature of "Carla Zettler" and "deed fees" noted on the memo section of the check.

The additional stealing charge was filed on June 27, and Carla Zettler was booked at the Washington County Jail the following day. The woman's bond was set at $10,000, and she was released after posting 10%. While free on bond, the court ordered Carla Zettler not to use any county funds for her personal use.

The collector has pleaded not guilty in both cases. Her next court appearances in the cases are scheduled for Aug. 3. Initial arraignments in the cases against Hanna Zettler, Laramore, and Harmon are also scheduled for Aug. 3.