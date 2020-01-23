A Washington County man faces charges after a reported physical altercation ended with one woman in the hospital being treated for a gunshot wound.
Charles Zohner, 48, of rural Potosi, was charged Wednesday with the Class A felony of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, a Class B felony of unlawful use of a weapon, and a Class E felony of unlawful use of a weapon.
According to a probable cause statement from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement was dispatched Monday to what was reported as an accidental shooting at a residence on Highway 185 north of Potosi.
Law enforcement arrived on the scene to find a woman with a gunshot wound to her leg. The woman told officers that she woke up to Zohner standing over her, armed with a .22 caliber long rifle. She said the man, with whom she shared the residence, was screaming at her and making verbal threats to harm her.
The woman reported that she grabbed the barrel of the gun in defense and pushed it in a downward motion. As she was attempting to avoid the gun barrel’s aim, she said Zohner pulled the trigger, firing one round which grazed her left abdomen before striking her upper left leg.
You have free articles remaining.
After the gunshot, police were called and the woman said Zohner told the 911 operator that she had shot herself.
Just after officers and EMS personnel arrived on the scene, Zohner reportedly fled. He later said in a statement to police that he hid under the front porch until the officers left the residence.
The woman was transported to a St. Louis area hospital to be treated for the gunshot wound.
Zohner was later apprehended and was booked in the Washington County Jail with a bond set at $150,000, cash-only. If released on bond, Zohner is to be fitted with a GPS monitoring device.
A review of Zohner’s criminal history shows that the man has been arrested for assault at least seven times since 1996. He has also been arrested three times for endangering the welfare of a child, at least seven times for driving while intoxicated, and has been charged in the past with unlawful use of a weapon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.