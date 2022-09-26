Crown Ridge welcomes new tiger

Crown Ridge Tiger Sanctuary announced on Thursday the sanctuary has welcomed a new tiger, a 12-year-old female tiger named Shakira, who was brought home on Wednesday night.

Shakira had previously lived at the Wright Park Zoo in Dodge City, Kansas, which is temporarily closing for renovations and transitioning to keeping only native species. According to Crown Ridge Tiger Sanctuary's Facebook page, Crown was contacted by Big Cat Sanctuary Alliance about a month ago and informed Shakira needed a new home.

“It was a long and tiring two days for the team, but we are so excited to have Shakira here and can’t wait to give her the best life possible,” said Operations Manager John Madigan. The trip to get Shakira to her new home took about two days and travel over 1,300 miles.

Madigan said he is thankful to sanctuary supporters for making their work possible. According to World Wildlife Fund, there are about twice as many tigers living in captivity than are living in the wild, with less than 4,000 living in native habitat.

Crown Ridge officials stated Shakira will remain quarantined for the next few weeks to allow her to settle in and get to know her new keepers, before before she is able to enter the full yard with the other cats. While she may not be in full view all the time, visitors may be able to sneak a peek at her.

Crown Ridge Tiger Sanctuary also has many events coming up, with proceeds benefiting the sanctuary. At some of the events, guest will have a chance to take tours and see the tigers enjoy enrichment activities, unique things and treats the sanctuary provides the tigers to improve their quality of life and keep from getting bored.

The first event is a trivia night set for Oct. 1, with doors opening at 5 p.m. and trivia beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person, and reservations are required. During the 10 rounds of trivia, guests can also participate in the silent auction, a 50/50, and various other games during the duration of the event. Drinks such as soda, water, and alcoholic beverages will be on hand, but trivia night organizers said guests are welcome to bring their own food and drink to the venue.

The top three tables will receive prizes. The first place table will receive VIP tour tickets, second place will receive early-bird tour tickets, and third place will receive general tour tickets.

In order to sign up for the event, trivia players can call either 573-883-9909 or email info@crown-ridge.com.

During Roarfest on Oct. 29, visitors will get to see the big cats enjoy special Halloween treats and activities, including pumpkins. Guest may be able to see Shakira out in the yard at this point, said Madigan, but it depends on how well she adjusts to her new home.

Those in attendance who wear costumes will get a bag of candy. Pumpkins will be available to paint, along with a donation of any amount per pumpkin. Pumpkins can either be taken home or left for the tigers to play with. Admission is $10 per person with no reservations required. The tour starts at 10 a.m.

The last event is in November, and is Turkey for Tigers. Set for Nov. 26 at 10 a.m., it lets visitors watch the big cats enjoy eating their own holiday turkeys, as well as engage in other tiger activities. No reservations are required, and the price is $10 per person with kids under the age of 3 getting in for free.

All proceeds from the events will go towards the care of animals.

Located at 19620 Crown Ridge Rd. outside of Ste. Genevieve, the sanctuary’s mission is to provide lifelong sanctuary to wild cats who had been either abused, neglected, or unwanted, and to inspire change to end the captive wildlife crisis. Anyone wanting to keep up with the sanctuary can find updates at crownridgetigers.com or on Facebook under Crown Ridge Tiger Sanctuary.