Cruisin' for a Cause draws Saturday crowd in Park Hills

This year's Cruisin' for a Cause fundraiser saw a large turnout in Downtown Park Hills on Saturday night.

Cruisin' for a Cause benefits the Park Hills Senior Center's Meals on Wheels program, which provides food for hundreds of senior citizens in the area.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Park Hills Senior Center Director Holly Buxton said everyone she had spoken to had said they were thrilled to see fun festivities like the cruising event happening in the downtown area.

"Everyone that I have talked to is so happy to see Downtown Park Hills, not on the back burner but on the front burner," said Buxton. "They're so excited to see what's going to be going on. So that's what we like; getting our community out and enjoying things."

Saturday night's cruise was an abbreviated version of the full-day event that had to be canceled earlier this month due to inclement weather. Buxton said she couldn't wait to hold the entire event next year or perhaps even sooner, as organizers discuss the possibility of having more than one cruising event annually.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.