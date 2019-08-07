{{featured_button_text}}
Lt. Crump

 MSHP

Captain Paul D. Kerperin, director of the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Drug & Crime Control Division, announces a promotion effective Aug. 1.

Donald L. Crump, Q/DDCC, was promoted to lieutenant and designated assistant director of the Drug & Crime Control Division, General Headquarters, Jefferson City.

Crump was appointed to the patrol on Jan. 1, 1997, as a member of the 73rd Recruit Class. Upon completing his training at the patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy, he was assigned to Troop C, Zone 15, St. Francois/Washington counties. He transferred to Division of Drug & Crime Control, General Headquarters, on Aug. 1, 2000. On June 1, 2003, he transferred to Troop C, Zone 15, Washington/St. Francois counties. On Nov. 28, 2004, Crump returned to the Division of Drug & Crime Control where he was a member of Troop C Narcotics Unit. While serving in that division, he was promoted to corporal (Feb. 5, 2006) and sergeant (Jan. 1, 2010). Crump completed Police Leadership: The WestPoint Model training in February 2019.

Crump grew up in Bonne Terre. He graduated from North County High School. He earned an Associate of Arts from Mineral Area College in 1994. In 1996, he earned a Bachelor of Arts from what is now Lindenwood University in St. Charles. Crump is married to Emily (Hopwood), and has two children.

