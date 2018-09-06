Cyclone remnants to hit Parkland

Over the next four days the Parkland may see some of the heaviest rainfall this year, if not the heaviest. Although southeast Missouri isn’t anywhere near a coastline, weather conditions today through Sunday will be largely influenced by Tropical Cyclone Gordon.
While the National Weather Service (NWS) hadn’t issued any watches or warnings for the area as of Wednesday, it has come out with a hydrologic outlook for the region that falls just short of guaranteeing this part of the state is going to get hit hard with heavy rainfall that is likely to bring flooding conditions to many areas.
According to NWS, the combination of a slow moving and stalling cold front along with the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Gordon are expected to bring widespread rainfall to central and eastern Missouri, as well as west central and southwest Illinois beginning today and continuing through this weekend. Heavy rainfall is possible, particularly across northeast Missouri and west central Illinois.
It appears that the highest rainfall rates and greatest rainfall amounts will occur Friday, Friday night and Saturday as the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Gordon pass through the region and interact with the stalled front. At this time, the northern half of Missouri into west central Illinois appears to be under the greatest threat for heavy rainfall and flooding.
Given the current projected track of Gordon, 4 to 8 inches of rainfall is forecast thorough late Saturday night in these areas. Minor flooding is already forecast to begin later this week on the Mississippi River north of St. Louis as a result of heavy rain that has fallen across the Upper Mississippi River Basin during the last 8 to 10 days.
The additional rainfall expected today through this weekend could result in moderate or even major flood levels and additional downstream flooding. It could also result in flooding on other tributaries of the Mississippi River including the Salt, Fabius, and Cuivre Rivers. In addition, a flash flood threat could materialize if persistent high rainfall rates develop over any one location.
As is always the case with southeast Missouri weather, NWS cautions that the forecast information provided in the outlook is highly dependent on the track of the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Gordon. The greatest threat area could end up shifting north or south depending on the eventual track and speed of the system.
Because of its location — just north of the Bootheel, yet south of the Greater St. Louis Area — it’s likely that the Parkland is going to get hit with the brunt of the storm whether remnants of the cyclone travel either a little north or south of current projections. Another determinant of how much rain the Parkland will get is its speed as it moves through the area.
