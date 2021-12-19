Daily Journal announces unlimited website access Dec. 19-26

As a leading provider of news, information and advertising solutions in the Parkland area, we are excited to announce that during the week of Dec. 19-26, all members of our community will have unlimited and free access to our website at dailyjournalonline.com. This program is presented in partnership with Seabaugh Furniture & Appliance in Fredericktown and it is one way we are giving back to the community during this holiday season.

For over 90 years, the Daily Journal has partnered with local businesses across our region to deliver the best in advertising, news coverage and sponsorships throughout our community. Our company’s greatest assets, by far, are the local communities we serve, and the people just like you who live in them.

With a great partner like Seabaugh Furniture & Appliance we can present unlimited access for you and your families to stay up-to-date on all the events, news and information you need as you plan and gather for the holidays.

“Seabaugh’s is happy to partner with the Daily Journal in providing free access to their website for the entire community,” said Jon Oertel, owner of Seabaugh. “It’s another way for us to say thank you to so many of our loyal customers for their patronage over the past 57 years. Drop by and see us over the holidays.”

The Daily Journal has seen record-setting trends in page views, and users who are accessing our content both in our printed newspaper, and at dailyjournalonline.com in 2021. We thank our loyal print and online subscribers for supporting local journalism.

When you log on, you can expect robust local content, photo galleries, videos and much, much more. We strive to cover the things that matter to you.

Our hope is that you take this week to enjoy all that the Daily Journal has to offer. Thank you to Seabaugh Furniture & Appliance for their partnership in making this possible. We would both like to wish you a happy holiday season, and a wonderful and joyous end to 2021.

Happy Holidays,

Michael Distelhorst,

Publisher

