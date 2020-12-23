Daily Journal, government offices closed for holidays

State, federal and St. Francois County offices will be closed Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1. The Daily Journal office, as well as the Farmington Press and the Democrat News, will close for the Christmas holiday at noon on Dec. 24 and will be closed on Dec. 25. The Daily Journal will not publish on Christmas. The offices will be open until noon on Dec. 31 and will be closed Jan. 1

Bismarck City Hall will be closed Dec. 24-25 and Dec. 31-Jan. 1., opening for the new year on Jan. 2.

Bonne Terre City Hall will be closed Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1. Friday's trash was picked up on Wednesday.

Desloge City Hall will be closed on Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1

Farmington City Hall will be closed Dec. 24-25 and Dec. 31-Jan. 1.

Fredericktown City Hall will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with triple trash pick up on Monday. They will also be closed on New Year's Day.

Leadington City Hall will be closed Dec. 24-25, and Dec. 31-Jan. 1.

Leadwood City Hall will be closed Dec. 24-25, and Dec. 31-Jan. 1.

Madison County Courthouse will be closed Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1.

Park Hills City Hall will be closed Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1. The Dec. 25 trash pick up will run the following Monday. The week after Christmas, the city will allow unlimited trash bags to be set out for pick up on the regular trash days.

