{{featured_button_text}}
Daily Journal 2-in-1 contests

Whitney Magee, a sales representative at the Daily Journal, sports a Small Business Selfie Contest sign located at local businesses to encourage people to go support small businesses in the community on Saturday.

 MACEY ADAMS, Daily Journal

During the holiday season, the Daily Journal is hosting two contests for the community to be a part of.

The first contest is a one-day event that the Daily Journal has previously hosted known as the Small Business Selfie Contest.

The Saturday after Thanksgiving is Small Business Saturday, and this day is designated to support small businesses in the local community.

Small businesses can be anything from boutiques to bakeries.

The Daily Journal is putting on a contest and a challenge all in one and encouraging people to go out into the community, stop in the small businesses and take a selfie while shopping.

At some of the local shops, spanning from Farmington to Caledonia to Ste. Genevieve, there are selfie sticks and selfie signs that have been placed there as part of the contest.

After shopping around, submit your selfie at www.dailyjournalonline.com/contests (Small Business Saturday Contest) to be the potential winner of the contest.

Photos for this contest can be submitted online any time from Saturday to Tuesday and the randomly selected winner will be announced Dec. 6.

The prize is a gift package from Powell Automotive in Park Hills and The Greener Days CBD Health Store in Farmington.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

The second contest that the Daily Journal is putting on is in the spirit of giving. For 12 days, the Daily Journal will have the first ever “Who’s Your Santa” contest.

This contest gives every individual 12 chances to win a “fabulous prize from a fabulous business”.

Each day that the contest is running, someone can enter the contest beginning at midnight and ending at 11:59 p.m. the same day.

The next day the winner will be announced for the previous day.

The contest will run from Dec. 2-6, from Dec. 9-12 and Dec. 16-17.

A person can enter the contest as many days as he or she would like as long as that person is not a winner from a previous day. Once someone wins, that individual is no longer eligible for the contest.

Some of the prizes for Who’s Your Santa include a Christmas tree from Goose Creek Farms Trees, a $50 gift basket from Old Village Mercantile and a $50 gift certificate from Olympic Steakhouse.

To enter the contest, go to www.dailyjournalonline.com/contests (Who’s Your Santa Contest).

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Macey Adams is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be reached at 573-518-3616 or madams@dailyjournalonline.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments