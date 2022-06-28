Daily Journal President's note: Free online access

Dear Readers,

In the spirit of celebrating freedom and independence, we are offering unlimited access to dailyjournalonline.com from today, June 28, through July 4, for all members of our community.

First State Community Bank is providing this unlimited access as an investment in the journalism that makes a difference in our market.

With a great partner like First State Community Bank, we can provide unlimited access for you and your families to stay up to date on all the events, news and information you need as you plan and gather for the Fourth of July holiday (heads up— Be sure to read Friday's edition for the roundup of Independence Day community celebrations).

Every day, our team of professional reporters, photographers and columnists work to bring our community the most complete coverage. This important work is made possible through partnerships with community and business leaders like First State Community Bank.

“At First State Community Bank, community is in our name”, said First State Community Bank Club and Community Coordinator Dana Corcoran. “We are happy to provide our local communities with unlimited access to dailyjournalonline.com so that they can be engaged with what is going on in our area."

Please take this week to explore all the website has to offer, including the latest news, event calendars, recipes, photo galleries, videos and more.

Thank you to First State Community Bank for making this access possible for our readers. We wish you a happy and safe 4th of July.

Michael Distelhorst,

Daily Journal President

Michael Distelhorst is president of Daily Journal and director of local sales and marketing.

