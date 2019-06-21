{{featured_button_text}}
EMAA Award 2019

East Missouri Action Agency (EMAA) recently nominated the Daily Journal for an "Outstanding Community Service Award." In 2018, newspaper staff worked together to complete a 15-story series looking at poverty in the Parkland.

 Bobby Radford, Daily Journal

The Missouri Community Action Network (CAN) recently presented the Daily Journal with an Outstanding Community Service Award on behalf of East Missouri Action Agency (EMAA).

The Daily Journal staff was given the award in recognition and appreciation of "their tireless efforts directed at improving the quality of life for Missouri citizens." Each one of the 19 community action agencies across the state were asked to pick one individual or organization that is a vital asset to their agency. The award was presented last month in Kansas City. 

In the nomination form, EMAA said, "The Daily Journal makes information on agency services readily available to the to the public. In 2018, the Daily Journal published a five-part feature series related to the five pillars of poverty. 

"Through the efforts of the Daily Journal, our community is better educated on issues impacting families with low incomes. The Daily Journal attends and reports on activities sponsored by EMAA, keeping our local efforts in the public eye."

EMAA said the Daily Journal has contributed to community action. "From tackling tough stories related to poverty in a fair and unbiased manner to sharing news about our community successes, the Daily Journal is our choice for this year's 'Outstanding Community Service Award.'"

The five-day 15-story series called "Working to Debt: The face of poverty in Missouri's Parkland" ran July 30-Aug. 3, 2018. 

In order to more effectively discuss the factors that make up the large umbrella of poverty, the stories were arranged around five elements as identified by the organization “Missourians to End Poverty” and depicted in its 2018 Missouri Poverty Report. These factors included Economic and Family Security; Food and Nutrition; Housing and Energy; Health; and Education; and focused on the services provided in the area, as well as the needs in the community.

