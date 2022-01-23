Daily Journal snags a Chamber's Friend award

The Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce held its annual awards banquet at the White Magnolia Banquet Hall in Leadington Saturday evening to recognize a few outstanding citizens and companies, including the Daily Journal. The Daily Journal, in turn, gave its annual Citizen of the Year Award to Mineral Area College President Dr. Joe Gilgour.

The evening's entertainment before the awards were handed out took on a comedy club flavor, as guests were entertained by stand-up comics that included actor and comedian Steve Hytner, also known as Kenny Bania from "Seinfeld."

Seven awards were given to members of the community who have made a positive impact on the area.

Chamber President Brenda Kimrey presented the Chamber's Friend Award to the Daily Journal, KFMO/B-104 Radio, KREI/KTJJ Radio, and the St. Francois County Rotary Club.

Kimrey recalled how the Chamber Friend Award recipients had aided the chamber in its mission since 1995.

"…Monthly radio interviews, remote broadcasts from events, front-page coverage, ribbon-cutting photos, chamber luncheon volunteers, the sound system for tonight, the award presentations at all of our banquets, and the list goes on," Kimrey said. "Our chamber would not be what it is today without the support of these four organizations."

Mineral Area College President Dr. Joe Gilgour was announced as this year's Citizen of the Year, given by the Daily Journal.

Farmington Press Editor and Daily Journal Writer Kevin Jenkins presented the award to Gilgour and explained what made the educator worthy of recognition.

"While there are no concrete criteria as to how the selection is made, the bottom line is that the Citizen of the Year Award recognizes a special person, business, or organization that has made and is continuing to make a positive difference in the community," Jenkins explained. "Tonight's Citizen of the Year hasn't been a part of the community for a long time. In fact, he has been a part of the community for less than three years. But in that time, he has already made a significant and positive impact on many people in this region."

Jenkins said Gilgour's immediate predecessor, Interim President Shirley Hofstetter, described the college president as "a proponent of higher education and a man who's excited about the opportunities ahead and enthusiastic about making a positive impact in our community." Gilgour appeared surprised to be accepting the award as he humbly received the accolade on stage.

Five other awards were presented at Saturday's banquet by different area organizations.

The chamber's Lifetime Achievement Award went to Ken Douglas this year. The award was presented to Douglas by his daughter, Allison Douglas Kennon, who recounted the many capacities in which her father has worked to serve the community.

"Professionally, he opened the second Edward Jones office in the county and served individuals for over 32 years," said Douglas-Kennon. "In his spare time, he volunteered with the fire department, served with the Lions Club, Elks Lodge, city council, and the Central School Board.

"He served as president of the Industrial Development Authority for six years to initiate the Governor's Cup motorcycle race, served four years as chamber president, and has developed Vineyard Estates," she said. "He might be retired from working, but he still has more to achieve in his lifetime."

St. Francois County Treasurer Parks Peterson presented the St. Francois County Rotary Club's Service Above Self Award to cousins Chris and Derrick Hulsey of Hulsey Properties.

Peterson detailed some of the efforts made by the Hulseys to serve the community and make it a nice place to live. He spoke of Hulsey Properties' annual toy drive, which helps provide better Christmas memories to hundreds of area children. Peterson also noted the extensive work the Hulseys have done in revitalizing the Downtown Park Hills area over the past several years.

The Chamber Ambassador of the Year award was presented by the chamber's first vice president, Ronni Conley. Joshua Kennon of First Free Will Baptist Church received the accolade this year. For his achievement, Kennon was given a number of prizes inside a large gift basket.

The KFMO/B-104 Kelly Valle Sweat Equity Award was presented to Old No. 9 Garden Club in Park Hills. KFMO/B-104 General Manager Chelley Odle presented the award and spoke of the several beautification projects the garden club has completed in areas of Park Hills since the club's inception in 2019. Old No. 9 Garden Club President Steve Weinhold accepted the award on behalf of the club.

Next, Park Hills Police Lieutenant Ellie Tucker was awarded the KREI/KTJJ 110% Award, presented by the evening's Master of Ceremonies Chad Speakar. Tucker was not present at the ceremony Saturday. Park Hills Mayor John Clark accepted the award on behalf of Tucker.

"That's how humble she is," said Speakar. "She just didn't want to be in the spotlight."

Speakar took a moment to recognize the hard work displayed by Chamber Executive Director Tammi Coleman, who is on track to have coordinated nine major chamber events within eight months.

Kimrey took the stage a final time to close out the awards ceremony to recognize the chamber's Elite Partners. Members of the Elite Partners Program provide substantial donations, making events like the awards banquet possible.

Elite Partner Program Members include Unico Bank, Prairie Farms Dairy, First State Community Bank, Belgrade State Bank, US Bank, the Daily Journal, the White Magnolia Banquet Hall, C. Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Homes, Leadbelt Properties, New Era Bank, Southeast Missouri Behavioral Health, and Parkland Health Center.

Saturday's dinner was catered by Glenda Straughn, Anne Stangmeier, Colleen Williams, and Sharon Meiers.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

