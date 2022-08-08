Darby Downey looks back on a life well-lived

He is an extraordinary person with an exemplary memory. He’s also humble, kind and has a surprising sense of humor when one least expects it.

This Park Hills resident has accomplished a lot in his life. He earned the special title of centenarian when he turned 100. That was four years ago.

World War II veteran Darby Ross Downey turned 104 in May. He was born in 1918 in LaPorte, Ind., to Alden and Edna. He had two brothers and six sisters.

Downey tried to join the U.S. Army when World War II began, but he was initially turned down in December 1941 because he is blind in his right eye.

He was working with the surveyors building an ordnance plant where war equipment would be made. The employees were moved to Marion, Illinois, and that’s where Downey met Yvette Bullock. She worked as a waitress in a little restaurant.

According to Downey, Yvette was very particular about who she dated. She and a friend went to the fair, and Downey rode some rides with them. She agreed to go on a date with him. But when one of Downey’s friends jokingly told her Downey was already married, she dropped him “like a hot iron.”

“But my boss talked to her and told her that boy was lying and I wasn’t married,” he said. “So, we just went roller skating and boating and anything like that. We had to walk everywhere we went because I didn’t have a car.”

Then the ordnance plant employees were moved to Decatur, Illinois. After about two weeks there, Downey returned to Marion where he asked Yvette to marry him.

“She said yes without hesitation,” he said. “I bought her ring after she said yes. She wore that ring until the day she died.”

Downey married his sweetheart, Yvette Bullock, on Mother’s Day on May 10, 1942. Ironically, he was called into service for light duty just three months later on Sept. 7, 1942, at age 24.

Downey was stationed at Fort Benjamin Harris in Indiana for two years before spending six months in Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. Next, Downey was sent to Fort Jackson, S.C. While stationed there, Yvette gave birth to their first child, daughter Jeannie, in Illinois. Shortly after, Yvette and Jeannie traveled by train to South Carolina so Downey could meet his newborn daughter.

Next, Downey was sent to the state of Washington where he was stationed for only about two weeks before traveling by ship through the Pacific. The soldiers stopped at Hawaii on their way to an area just south of Japan.

While overseas, Downey completed a variety of jobs including driving a truck and pulling a trailer to obtain water from the water station for soldiers to bathe. He retrieved supplies and more.

Downey left the Pacific in January 1945 to return to Washington and was sent briefly to Indiana where he was discharged from the U.S. Army in January 1945 after almost four years in the service. He was given a bus ticket to St. Louis.

Once Downey arrived in St. Louis, he caught a ride with a fellow soldier and his parents. From there, he hitchhiked and walked the rest of the way to the Chester, Ill., home of his wife Yvette’s parents, Charles and Ella Bullock.

Downey was beyond excited to see his family, but they were shocked to see him when he knocked on the door in the middle of the night. Although he’d sent a telegram to alert them of his discharge and return home, his family never received the telegram.

The next day, the family celebrated Downey’s unexpected yet joyous return home with a big meal.

“It was quite a homecoming,” he said.

Although Downey said the Army food was “edible,” he was grateful to enjoy a delicious home-cooked meal.

Downey’s family was overjoyed and relieved that he’d returned home safely. His mother-in-law Ella always joked with Downey that he was “the only Mother’s Day gift that she couldn’t get rid of” (since he had married Yvette on Mother’s Day).

Although Downey wasn’t directly involved in combat, he did experience a great loss. His best friend was killed in action in Germany.

After Downey returned home from the service, he was eager to settle back into daily life with his family.

The Downey’s son Ross was born in 1952.

After his service in the military, Downey worked as a surveyor for about five years with an oil exploration crew and then with another company for about 10 years.

The Downey family moved often because of Downey’s job. They lived in a 23-foot trailer and later upgraded to a 35-foot one with two bedrooms.

“Everywhere we went we just found a place to park our trailer and we were home,” said Downey.

The family loved to fish, so they did a lot of it when they traveled with him for work. In the summertime, they traveled to California, Utah and New Mexico, and they went back to California in the wintertime.

“We fished at every place we lived,” said Downey.

The family moved to Missouri when Downey got a job with the state’s new interstate projects started.

“We moved to Missouri about two weeks before Thanksgiving in 1961,” said Downey.

He went to work for the state highway department in Kirkwood and drove every day to work until he retired in 1983.

Once Downey retired, he and Yvette played golf. During the first year of his retirement, they assisted with their church’s vacation Bible school. The both worked as youth counselors at Bates Creek Baptist Church youth camp until Downey was 85. At the time, they were attending First Baptist Church of Flat River.

Over the years, Downey has experienced countless historical events. He recently recalled some of those experiences, along with personal stories during the interview for this story.

As a young boy, Downey recalled when his mother played the piano and he and his eight siblings marched around the living room and kitchen table.

“We weren’t doing anything special, just laughing and having a ball,” he said, “but those were great times together.”

The family enjoyed listening to the radio, which they operated with a car battery and a smaller battery.

They lived on Polk Street in LaPorte. Although the family had talked about lights, they did not yet have electricity. One day, Downey came home from school and suddenly there was a single cord attached to a lightbulb. It was a pull-chain light that was connected to a wire which ran through the attic. There was no switch, no plugins, but they had electricity.

For Christmas one year, he received a pair of ice skates.

“That was dandy,” he said. “We couldn’t wait until the nearby lake froze so we could go over and skate on it. We skated on the different lakes located around us.”

For Downey’s 16th birthday, he spent the day with his father cutting wood in preparation for the winter. They used a two-person cross-cut saw.

“We did what we had to in order to stay alive,” he said.

The Downey family got their water from a pump located on their closed-in back porch. In the fall, they had to go down in the well to turn off the water so it would drain. They had to use water to prime the pump until they could turn it back on in the spring.

When Downey was in high school, the family moved into town to Clement Street in LaPorte and finally had running water for the first time.

Downey remembered when the family got their first telephone when he “was a pretty big kid.” The phone was the kind that was mounted on the wall, as seen in TV shows like “Little House on the Prairie.”

“We had the only phone in our neighborhood,” he said. “All of our neighbors came to our house to use the phone.”

Although his dad worked a lot, Downey recalled one time when he and his dad went fishing together. That was during the Great Depression, “during hard times when things got really bad.”

He also recalled the “fire and destruction of the Hindenburg” which he heard on the radio. The Hindenburg disaster was a German passenger airship that caught fire while attempting to dock in New Jersey. Thirty-five people were killed.

Downey and wife Yvette were on a date at the St. Louis Zoo and then downtown at The Fox Theater (when it was a former movie palace) when they heard people talking about a tragedy. When the couple asked someone what had happened, the person explained the “Japanese had bombed Hawaii.”

“Of course, everything changed from then on,” said Downey.

The couple were vacationing in Florida for the winter when they were close enough to see the space shuttle Challenger lift off from Cape Canaveral. So, they parked on the side of the road to watch the shuttle’s liftoff. Downey was taking photos of the event and knew something was wrong when he saw the shuttle break apart after less than two minutes into its flight. All seven crew members died aboard the shuttle.

The two vacationed annually from January to May in Florida until Alzheimer’s disease caused Yvette not to be able to complete some basic tasks such as using the phone.

Downey was afraid if something happened to him, Yvette wouldn’t be able to communicate with anyone. So, they stopped going on long trips.

Yvette passed away on August 9, 2018.

Daughter Jeannie said she knows without looking at the calendar when it’s Yvette’s birthday, Mother’s Day or her parents’ anniversary because her dad is affected by her mother’s absence.

“It’s just not the same after they were married for 76 years,” she said. “He really misses her.”

Downey has lived with Jeannie for six years. Son Ross lives about a block away.

After he sold his house, Downey lived on his own in an apartment until he was 98. He had four neighbors who always asked him to play in an annual golf tournament, which he really enjoyed.

Downey decided on his own to stop driving when he was almost 102.

One of his favorite things is when his family visits each week for Sunday dinner.

At 104, Downey is active and has many hobbies.

First, he likes to eat, especially home-cooked meals. His favorite breakfast is scrambled eggs and sausage. He really enjoys fried chicken, roast and meatloaf, too. But his favorite is dessert, particularly blueberry pie and rhubarb pie. He even enjoys dessert after breakfast.

He has a birdfeeder in front of his desk where he enjoys watching birds and other wildlife.

He enjoys reading his favorite Western books, Reader’s Digest and the St. Louis Cardinals magazine. He also watches every St. Louis Cardinals baseball game on TV or listens to the games on the local radio station B104. He enjoyed attending games in-person but couldn’t follow the ball because of his limited vision in one eye.

Jeannie said when Downey was 100, he attended his last in-person Cardinals baseball game.

“He cheers if it’s a big run, he complains some, but then he just sits there in his recliner and enjoys the game,” said Jeannie. She and husband Roger watch the games with Downey.

Downey’s favorite St. Louis Cardinals player is Tommy Edman.

“Dad’s very outgoing and he’s got such a great sense of humor,” said Jeannie. “He’s never lost his humor.”

She said her dad’s life changed when he was saved at age 27 and has since told everyone to follow Jesus.

“He’s a member of Elvins First Baptist Church where he attends with Ross and Debbie,” said Jeannie. “Dad still hangs onto his walker or wheelchair and goes to shake hands with people.”

She said Downey keeps going. He exercises in Farmington twice a week.

He’s always uplifting and encouraging to others.

“Other people say, ‘Well, if Darby can do it, I can do it,’” said Jeannie. “Most people know him by name. He makes friends everywhere.”

She said sometimes her dad asks why he’s still here.

“He doesn’t know why the Lord has left him here on this earth for so long, but clearly there’s a plan for his life.”

