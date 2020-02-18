Date set for Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans event

Safe Harbor Hospice would like to invite all veterans, as well as their friends and families, to the second annual Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans event on March 27, at 11 a.m. at the Madison County Courthouse steps.

This event corresponds with National Vietnam War Veterans Day, which is on March 29 and commemorates the sacrifices of Vietnam veterans and their families. It is part of a national effort to recognize the men and women who were denied a proper welcome upon returning home more than 40 years ago.

The ceremony will include guest speakers, singing of the National Anthem, a performance by Fredericktown’s second-grade honors choir and a presentation of gifts to Vietnam veterans.

This year’s ceremony will again be followed with a free lunch for Vietnam veterans at the Madison County Senior Center, located at 107 Spruce St. in Fredericktown.

Safe Harbor Hospice is also proud to report it recently became recognized as a Level 5 partner in the We Honor Veterans program.