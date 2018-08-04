With the new school year just around the corner, West County parents and students should make note of important dates for the new school year.
Registration for returning West County High School and Middle School students will take place next week on Thursday from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Returning elementary students do not need to register.
New students to the district need to schedule an appointment to register by calling 573-562-7521, extension one for the high school, extension two for the middle school or extension three for the elementary. New students will need to bring proof of residency, shot records, previous school information, social security number and a state birth certificate.
The district’s open house will be on Aug. 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. Morning preschool students are encouraged to come between 6 and 7 p.m., while afternoon preschool students are encouraged to come between 7 and 8 p.m. There are still openings in both morning and afternoon classes. For those interested in enrolling a child that turned 4 years old before Aug. 1, 2018, contact the district at 573-562-5984 or email Beth Henson at bhenson@wcr4.org.
High School Cross Country practice starts Monday at 7 a.m. at Leadwood City Park. The team will also meet at 7 p.m. at the high school and each day at 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. until school starts. Students must have a copy of their sports physical to participate. Students who are interested or have questions can speak to a coach at either the 7 a.m. or 7 p.m. practice, with any fitness level being welcome.
Middle School Cross Country starts Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. at the high school. After school resume, practice will take place immediately following school. Sports physicals are required to participate.
High School baseball and volleyball practices begin on Monday from 10 a.m. to noon. In order to participate, students must have a physical.
The first day of school is Aug. 16.
