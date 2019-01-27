Try 1 month for 99¢
Authorities are investigating the death of an assault victim after he went into cardiac arrest shortly after the attack.

Park Hills Police Lt. Doug Bowles said officers responded to a call at around 1 a.m. Sunday to Columbia Park for an assault.

"When officers got there they had spoken with the victim, a 52-year-old white male, who said he had been assaulted and the guy had stolen his wallet," Bowles said. "The only visible signs of assault was a scraped up knee and a small scratch on his ear."

Bowles said the victim was mentally challenged and lived with his sister and her boyfriend. He said the sister's boyfriend had stepped outside to smoke and had witnessed the assault and saw the attacker run off.

"About 30 minutes later officers were called back to the residence because the victim had gone into cardiac problems," Bowles said. "He was unable to be revived."

Authorities could not determine if the incidents were related. An autopsy has been scheduled to gain more information.

Bowles said the department was looking for a white male 5'10" to 6', last seen wearing blue jeans, a denim coat with a fur collar, and a ball cap.

This is a developing story and the Daily Journal will provide updates as they are available. 

