Dedication ceremony for Revolutionary War soldier

Clara said there is a Sitze Cemetery on the Kent Sitze Farm property with several unmarked graves. She said Peter's son Davis is buried there and has a tombstone.

"Peter Sr. lived with his son David at the time of his death, sometime after 1830," Clara said. "Some sources say Peter is buried near David. However, Gary Sitze, who now owns the farm, has searched dates on tombstones there and could find none that predate the older tombstones at the old Seitz Cemetery, now called Moore's Chapel Cemetery."

As part of Monday's ceremony, the Fredericktown High School JROTC Black Cat Battalion Color Guard presented the colors and the Missouri State Sons of the American Revolution Color Guard, Don Turner, Frank Furman and Greg Watkins presented the Betsy Ross Flag and SAR Flag.

The crowd joined in the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag, the singing of the Star Spangled Banner, and the reading of the American's Creed and Preamble to the Constitution.

"We, the members of Captain Henry Whitener Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, now dedicate this marker in grateful recognition of the service of Peter Seitz, Patriot of the American Revolution," Chapter Regent Anne DeBold said. "In honoring Peter Seitz, we also pay tribute to all the men and women who have served our country with integrity and devotion. We dedicate ourselves anew to a faithful stewardship of the blessings we enjoy today."

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.