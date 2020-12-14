Dedication ceremony for Revolutionary War soldier

The Captain Henry Whitener Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) held a dedication ceremony earlier last month to commemorate the service of Revolutionary War Soldier Peter Seitz.
The ceremony drew a large crowd to Moore's Chapel Cemetery in Marquand where a new grave marker was dedicated and a descendant of Peter, Clara Seitz, talked about their family history.
Clara said researching the Seitz history is difficult to trace due to multiple spellings — Sytz, Sitze, Sitzes, Sides, Sights — and because it was common in that era to give many children the same first name.
Peter, born in western North Carolina between 1750-1755, is Clara's great-great-great-grandfather.
"Peter married Elizabeth, believed to be Seitz, his cousin, which was not uncommon in those times," Clara said. "His brother John married his first cousin Naamah."
Clara said Peter and Elizabeth had 10 children, including her great-great-grandfather John.
"Records show Peter and Adam Sides signed the Tyron County Association Protest of the action of British troops at Boston on April 19 and May 20, 1773," Clara said. "This was about the time of the signing of the Protest by the Sons of Liberty in Boston following the English Tea Act May 10, 1773. We all know about the Boston Tea Party and its effect on the Revolutionary War."
Clara said Peter was a Whig and was appointed ensign by the Legislature in the Second Battalion of Continental Troops, serving under Captain Hardin.
"It is not known exactly when Peter came to Missouri, but Peter, his son Andrew and cousin Jacob Sites were on the Missouri tax list, Cape Girardeau Territory, in 1817," Clara said. "Dec. 14, 1818, Madison County was formed. Members of the first Grand Jurors in July 1819 were Peter Sides, John Best, John Sides, Henry Whitener, John Bess, Michael Mouser and Anthony Clubb. By 1830, Peter Sr., Peter Jr. and Peter's brothers, Eli and John, were on the Madison County Missouri Census list."
Clara said it is believed that Peter's son, John B., came to Missouri first with the Whitener caravan in 1804.
"He made several trips between Missouri and North Carolina before bringing his wife and children to live in Missouri," Clara said. "They settled on the Castor River, about five miles south of present day Marquand. Peter and his family had landholdings along the Castor, from Castor to Grassy."
Clara said Peter's immediate family lived near what is now Madison County Road 320.
"Records show that John B. owned the land on which the road now runs and both sides," Clara said. "I found a copy of an old hand drawn map 'Castor River Settlement,' showing Peter Sr. lived a short distance south from John, then Peter Jr., then David at what is now known as the Kent Sitze Farm."
Clara said there is a Sitze Cemetery on the Kent Sitze Farm property with several unmarked graves. She said Peter's son Davis is buried there and has a tombstone.
"Peter Sr. lived with his son David at the time of his death, sometime after 1830," Clara said. "Some sources say Peter is buried near David. However, Gary Sitze, who now owns the farm, has searched dates on tombstones there and could find none that predate the older tombstones at the old Seitz Cemetery, now called Moore's Chapel Cemetery."
As part of Monday's ceremony, the Fredericktown High School JROTC Black Cat Battalion Color Guard presented the colors and the Missouri State Sons of the American Revolution Color Guard, Don Turner, Frank Furman and Greg Watkins presented the Betsy Ross Flag and SAR Flag.
The crowd joined in the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag, the singing of the Star Spangled Banner, and the reading of the American's Creed and Preamble to the Constitution.
"We, the members of Captain Henry Whitener Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, now dedicate this marker in grateful recognition of the service of Peter Seitz, Patriot of the American Revolution," Chapter Regent Anne DeBold said. "In honoring Peter Seitz, we also pay tribute to all the men and women who have served our country with integrity and devotion. We dedicate ourselves anew to a faithful stewardship of the blessings we enjoy today."
