DeGonia elected president of Maryland county bar association

Thomas M. DeGonia II has been elected as president of the Montgomery County Bar Association in the state of Maryland. He is the son of Tom and Sue DeGonia of Mineral Point.

DeGonia will serve as president for a one-year term and then will become president of the Montgomery County Bar Foundation, which organizes and contributes to programs dedicated to ensuring the availability of legal assistance to all members of the community. DeGonia is a partner with the firm of Ethridge, Quinn, Kemp, McAuliffe, Rowan and Hartinger with offices in Rockville and Frederick, Maryland. He joins Ethridge Quinn Law partners Jack Quinn and Paul Kemp, who previously served as presidents of the Bar Association.

He graduated magna cum laude from the University of Missouri-Rolla where he also lettered in NCAA Division II football and studied abroad as a Jefferson-Smurfit Scholar. He graduated from the American University-Washington College of Law where he served as Student Bar president and received the Mooers Trophy in Trial Practice and an award for his outstanding contributions to the law school. DeGonia litigates in both state and federal courts. In addition to a general civil practice, he focuses on white-collar defense, internal corporate investigations and compliance, State Attorney General investigations, traffic and criminal matters.