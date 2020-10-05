DeGonia elected president of Maryland county bar association

Thomas M. DeGonia II has been elected as president of the Montgomery County Bar Association in the state of Maryland. He is the son of Tom and Sue DeGonia of Mineral Point.
DeGonia will serve as president for a one-year term and then will become president of the Montgomery County Bar Foundation, which organizes and contributes to programs dedicated to ensuring the availability of legal assistance to all members of the community. DeGonia is a partner with the firm of Ethridge, Quinn, Kemp, McAuliffe, Rowan and Hartinger with offices in Rockville and Frederick, Maryland. He joins Ethridge Quinn Law partners Jack Quinn and Paul Kemp, who previously served as presidents of the Bar Association.
He graduated magna cum laude from the University of Missouri-Rolla where he also lettered in NCAA Division II football and studied abroad as a Jefferson-Smurfit Scholar. He graduated from the American University-Washington College of Law where he served as Student Bar president and received the Mooers Trophy in Trial Practice and an award for his outstanding contributions to the law school. DeGonia litigates in both state and federal courts. In addition to a general civil practice, he focuses on white-collar defense, internal corporate investigations and compliance, State Attorney General investigations, traffic and criminal matters.
During the Clinton administration, DeGonia served in the Office of Counsel to the Inspector General for the U.S. Department of State. While there, he advised on criminal investigations and foreign policy matters. He performed extensive work with the Freedom of Information Act and received the Franklin Award for his service. Prior to entering private practice, DeGonia served as an assistant state’s attorney for Montgomery County for eight years, the last four years of which he led a felony prosecution team. He has also been appointed as a special prosecutor in Maryland and as a Federal Court-appointed member of a civil rights monitoring team.
He is a member of the Maryland, Federal and American Bar Associations. In addition to being a member of the Montgomery County Bar Association, he is a past chairman of the Professionalism and Quality of Life Committee, member of the Executive Committee and co-chair of the Leadership Academy. DeGonia is admitted to the Bars of the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, the United States District Court for the District of Maryland and the Maryland Court of Appeals.
He served on Montgomery County’s Criminal Justice Behavioral Health Initiative and has co-chaired the Montgomery County Department of Correction’s Pre-Release Center Advisory Board. He previously taught as an adjunct professor in the Washington College of Law’s legal writing program and has been an adjunct professor in Montgomery College’s Paralegal program. DeGonia is the president of the Montgomery County Family Justice Center Foundation. Additionally, he is the treasurer for the non-profit Foundation Schools.
