Degonia recognized for 28 years of litter pickup

It is uncommon for a person to work at a job for nearly 30 years. Volunteering for almost 30 years is a much less common thing to see.
This is not the case for Tom Degonia of Tom Degonia Contracting in Mineral Point.
Degonia has been serving the Potosi community for the past 28 years by keeping a section of Highway 8 clean of litter.
Degonia was recently recognized by the Missouri Department of Transportation for “outstanding work” in the Adopt-A-Highway program.
MoDOT District Engineer Mark Shelton said that Degonia was very deserving of recognition because he consistently kept his adopted section of the roadway clean.
“If MoDOT had to pick up the litter that volunteers collect each year, it would cost taxpayers an additional $1.5 million to pay employees for the job,” said Shelton.
“I never really expected to do this,” said Degonia. "No one sets out and says I’m going to volunteer for 28 years.”
He said that he was approached by an acquaintance who worked for MoDOT and advised that a group had adopted the section of roadway but had not been doing the cleanup. The man asked Degonia if he would be interested.
“My family has always been community-oriented,” said Degonia, “and litter is a constant problem.”
Degonia and his team of four picks up litter along a one-mile stretch of Highway 8 from Fisher Auto Parts to the area near the hospital.
According to the MoDOT website, the Adopt-A-Highway program, started in 1987 and has more than 5,300 groups and 50,000 volunteers who focus on making roadsides cleaner along approximately 6,400 miles of highway. Volunteers pick up trash along their section of road on an average of four times annually.
MoDOT is always seeking new volunteers for their Adopt-A-Highway program. Individuals, church groups, civic organizations, and businesses are welcome to help clean Missouri roadways. Individuals or groups wanting to sign up can call 1-888-ASK-MODOT or email the coordinator at aah@modot.mo.gov. A map of highways available for adoption can be found at www.modot.org/adopt-highway.
