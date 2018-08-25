My friend was describing her 13 year old dog Bailey’s strange behavior. ”She sleeps all day, but at night after everyone goes to bed, she starts to whine, howl and pace the house. She seems confused and unsettled.” I told her that it sounded as if Bailey was showing signs of dementia. She made an appointment at the vet and the he agreed that Bailey had Cognitive Dysfunction Syndrome, which is similar to Alzheimer’s in humans.
What are some of the symptoms of cognitive dysfunction in dogs?
Dogs suffering from dementia will often display generalized anxiety, stare at walls and pace the house restlessly. They may become disoriented and “get lost” in the house or in familiar places.
Howling, barking or whining behaviors are present. There are also disturbances in their sleep-wake cycles. They may also start eliminating their bowels and bladder inside the home instead of outside as normal. They may not respond to their name or commands that are familiar to them. They may start to tremble or shake frequently.
What can you do if you suspect that your dog has cognitive dysfunction?
Early signs may be subtle, so keep a close eye on your pup. Pay especially close attention to their vision and hearing. Stick to a strict schedule that your dog is used to. Try to manage their anxiety by taking them on walks or playing music for them. Take them to their vet and explain your concerns. Have an honest conversation with your veterinarian. Together you should be able to come up with a personalized plan for your dog.
How can you make your home safer for you dog with cognitive issues?
Develop a routine for feeding, watering and walking. If your dog is having vision issues, create wide pathways for your dog to negotiate. Do not rearrange furniture or rugs. Keep commands simple and short. Stairways can be unnerving for older dogs, so consider putting up a ramp whenever possible. If your dog has hearing loss, try teaching simple hand signals. Spend time with your dog so that they feel safe. Even if their minds are failing them, in their heart, they know that their Human will take care of them.
