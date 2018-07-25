The Farmington Police Department is asking residents to lock their vehicles at night and take precautions against keeping valuable items in unoccupied vehicles.
Farmington Police Chief Rick Baker said the department has taken 16 to 20 reports from residents of items stolen from vehicles within the past couple of months.
Baker said in all but one incident, the vehicles were left unlocked and items were taken from the vehicle.
In the case of the one incident with a locked vehicle, Baker said there were expensive personal items visible in the car, with the thieves breaking the window to gain entry.
He noted a number of residents have called in to report someone was in their vehicle – either not taking anything or taking a small amount of change or other smaller items and thereby not filing a report. Most of the thefts occurred while the vehicles were parked in the victim’s driveways.
Out of those reports, Baker said there were a few handguns taken and he is asking gun owners to not leave firearms in vehicles when unoccupied.
“I would remove your gun and make sure your vehicle is locked,” he said. “We don’t want to arm these individuals which will also make the community less safe and could cause problems for our officers when we come in contact (with those responsible for the thefts).”
Baker said the detectives have put together a map, marking the areas where the thefts are occurring.
“There is no set pattern,” he said. “It’s basically here and there all over town.”
The chief said the department is utilizing the bicycle patrol.
“They’ve been out late at night looking for individuals who are out walking late at night,” he said. “We will continue to do that.”
He said more than 90 percent of the incidents are due to the vehicles being unlocked.
“I’ve always told people the best way to remedy this problem is to make sure you don’t leave anything in your car,” he said. “Lock your car. If you do leave something in there, at least hide it so it’s not visible.”
Baker said the department has sent a report to the prosecuting attorney’s office on one individual who was attempting to take items from a shed and was identified by the victim.
He added he spoke with investigators this afternoon regarding information on individuals they are looking into regarding these incidents, but could not say more at this time.
Baker said citizens can report any suspicious activity by calling the police department at 573-756-6686.
