Last week the Leadington Police Department received a visit from Jeff McLeod, the lodge secretary for Festus-Crystal City Elks Lodge 1721.
The reason for the visit was to provide a donation for the purchase of a new bulletproof vest for one of the officers.
The check, in the amount of $650, was presented to Officers Matthew Misuraca, Devrick Bliss, and Trent Franklin.
Chief Dustin McKinney said the vests are needed because the department has hired three new officers in the past seven months. He said each officer needs a vest that is tailored to his or her body.
“When a vest doesn’t fit properly, it doesn’t function properly,” said McKinney.
McLeod said that he is challenging Mineral Area Elks and other lodges in the area to come on board and make donations to officers to aid in purchasing these new vests.
McKinney reported that the local auxiliary for the VFW, American Legion, and Elks has donated $3,650 to aid in the purchase of the vests.
McKinney said each new vest is $1,250.
“The officer typically pays half and the city pays half and then the vest actually belongs to the officer,” said McKinney. “When the officer leaves the department, the vest goes with them.”
McKinney said he is grateful that they were able to secure the donations for the vests because in this case, they are covered by the contributions and the officers won’t have to pay their half.
“As everyone knows, law enforcement isn’t one of the highest paying jobs, so these officers are thankful to not have to put out the $625,” said McKinney.
He said that any leftover donations will be put into a fund to use for vests that may be needed in the future.
In addition to the new vests, the police department is preparing to start a campaign to raise funds for the purchase of a K-9.
According to McKinney Farmington, Desloge and the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department are the only agencies in the county who have K-9’s.
“We feel that it’s important to have a K-9 unit here in Leadington,” said McKinney.
He said they are in a central location and if they are able to purchase the K-9, it won’t just be for the city of Leadington.
“The dog will be available for all of the surrounding departments such as Park Hills, Bonne Terre, or Leadwood to take advantage of if needed,” said McKinney.
“We will be having some fundraising events in the spring,” said McKinney, “so people should watch the city’s website, Facebook page, and community calendars and come out and support us in this endeavor.”
McKinney said that a K-9 unit is $8,399 and includes the dog and training, the equipment for the patrol car, and the transport cage.
