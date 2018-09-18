The St. Francois County Ambulance District was requested by FEMA last week to deploy and report to US Army Garrison Fort A.P. Hill in Bowling Greene, Virginia to stage for hurricane relief efforts if the storm struck land with a vengeance.
St. Francois County Ambulance District Administrator David Tetrault said they were released to come home Saturday afternoon at 4:15 p.m. and arrived back in St. Francois County late Sunday evening.
“We were in Virginia, we were only staging when the hurricane turned and they had 400 ambulances in North Carolina by the Georgia line,” Tetrault said. “So they were deployed to the South Carolina and north Georgia line. We were moved from A.P. Hill to Fort Lee, Virginia in case they needed us to move down.”
Tetrault said they were released after being on orders for five days, and during that time they really just sat in staging for the most part.
“I think there were 300 of us (in that location) and we moved from A.P. Hill to Fort Lee and then we moved back to Fort Lee,” Tetrault said. “We didn’t quite make it to A.P. Hill again, so we were at A.P. Hill for almost four days and as soon as they got wind of the hurricane turning, we were released.”
Tetrault said they drove as far as they could, then stopped and stayed at a hotel for the night and the finished the drive home Sunday.
“That was Osage Ambulance, Stoddard County and us,” Tetrault said. “They opened a barracks that hadn’t been used in years. There were spiders, snakes, cobwebs, you name it it was there. It was an indoor place in case the hurricane came we would be safe, but we had to clean it.”
Tetrault said one of the last things the emergency service organizers told them as they were leaving was they would see them for the next one. He said they are thinking a storm forming in the Gulf is going to turn into a hurricane.
As for the flooding related to the current hurricane, Tetrault told, “AMR (American Medical Response) would show us videos of the dolphins that were actually up at people’s houses. So they had to have marine biologists or marine people come to get the dolphins because they were so close to people’s houses they thought they would get aggressive.”
And that's obviously not something local ambulance crews witness during a normal shift. But responding for hurricane duty is anything but normal.
