A few days ago the Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Department received its first ladder truck. It's a project that has been in the works since September.
“It takes a lot of research to observe the truck, test it, come to an agreement with the sellers and talk about the delivery date, and to buy equipment for it,” Fire Chief David Pratte explained.
The 2006 Pierce XT “has a 2,000-gallon a minute pump on it, a 95-foot platform on it, and a full complement of ladders,” said Pratte, detailing some of the features. It can act as a water pumper in case one goes down or is in use somewhere else.
The new truck will let firefighters reach multi-story buildings and roof lines.
“In fact, it is the only ladder truck in northern St. Francois County,” Pratte added.
It’s not meant for every fire, but for larger structure fires in commercial or residential areas, for example. At 43 feet long and weighing 83,000 pounds, it's not meant for smaller roads.
The department used to have to rely on a ladder truck from Farmington, or if they weren't available they would have to reach out as far as Festus to use a ladder truck.
The new truck will likewise help surrounding communities that don’t have their own ladder truck.
It’s common for communities to share more specialized equipment, Pratte said.
It was purchased to help fill the needs of the community and to help lower the Insurance Service Office (ISO) rating of Bonne Terre, a measurement used by insurance providers to set the rate of home insurance in a specific area. On a scale of 1-10, a lower ISO rating can reduce the cost of insurance coverage.
The city has been working on improving on the current ISO score of 7 for the next scoring period in 2021.
“A 6 would be nice, but a 5 would be beautiful,” Pratte said.
Pratte noted another improvement in the city that could impact the ISO rating is the water system.
As for the truck since it is larger than any of the others in town, it involves much more training for the entire fire department.
“We’ll have to get qualified people in just to go over the truck operations and truck maintenance,” Pratte said. “That’ll take hours to go over every knob and every drain, and everything there is to service it and to keep it in operating condition.”
Instructors also have to teach the department how to navigate specific challenges and tasks like raising the ladder near trees or power lines, how to position it, or what to do in case of an uneven surface where the truck has to be parked.
“There’s a tremendous amount of effort just to raise the ladder,” Pratte said.
He estimates that it will take a couple of months to train before deploying the truck.
The purchase of the truck was made by Sharo Shirshekan, an area businessman who is also actively rehabbing the old Bonne Terre gym into a firehouse.
“I don’t think we can find the words to thank Sharo Shirshekan,” Pratte said, on the purchaser of the truck for $190,000. “He’ll tell you in a minute it’s not about him, (but) about God giving this to the community.”
