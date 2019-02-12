Try 1 month for 99¢
Deputies searching for missing teen

Draven Hicks, age 16, is missing from Cadet. He was last seen on Feb. 6 and may have been en route to Bonne Terre. 

 Missouri State Highway Patrol

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Washington County Sheriff's Office are searching for a missing teen from Cadet. 

Draven Hicks, age 16, was last seen in Cadet on Feb. 6 about 9 a.m.

Hicks was wearing boots and an orange or black hoodie and is believed to have been possibly en route to Bonne Terre. 

If anyone has any information on his whereabouts they should contact Washington County Sheriff's Office at 573-438-5478 or Washington County Central Dispatch at 573-438-0040. 

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sheriff Zach Jacobsen said his department has explored every lead they have been provided in Washington County with no results. In addition, Jacobsen said that several surrounding counties have assisted in following leads in their jurisdictions also with no results. 

Matt McFarland is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616, or at mmcfarland@dailyjournalonline.com.

