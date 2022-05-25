Deputy celebrates last graduations

Last week, Deputy Gary Carver of the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department handed out DARE certificates to his final group of graduating students as his decades-long career has come to an end.

A sizable audience of parents and family members watched as their children graduated from the drug awareness program on May 17 at Central's West Elementary. Carver held his last graduation ceremony at North County Intermediate School the following day.

Carver is retiring after serving 32 years in law enforcement, with 26 of those years spent teaching DARE.

During the program graduation at Central, Carver thanked many people, including teachers, administrators, colleagues, and Sheriff Dan Bullock, who was in attendance.

Carver said the thought of retiring has been a bit disconcerting as he has always had a job, but he's looking forward to having the free time for things he enjoys.

The prospect of not having a job is kind of scary," Carver explained. "On the other hand, and I joke about it, but there are a lot of days when I'm coming to work, and I'd like to be fishing.

"I've always said that I'll know when it's time to quit," he said. "And I'm just now beginning to feel like it's time to quit. Technology is advancing, and [it's] starting to slip past me. Things have changed society-wise. Schools have changed tremendously."

Carver said he believed having school resource officers (SROs) on area school campuses has started to eliminate the need for a dedicated DARE deputy from the sheriff's department going from school to school. He has been working with the school's SROs to transition the program and attain funding for supplies.

"I'm in a good place, and in a good position, so I've been trying to get these SROs trained. They'll take over, and it's a natural order of things, honestly. It's just like raising a child; they grow up, they move out, they're independent and successful. While it's sad that they leave, it's a celebration, too, because you did your job as a parent … I think it's kind of the same thing for anything else; out with the old and in with the new."

SROs taking over the program include Officer Jonathan Pendergraft at the Central School District, Deputy Brian Whitfield at North County, Scott LaHay at Bismarck, and Jennifer Hulsey at West County.

"These young guys and gals are going to take over and going to bring new energy and new technology," Carver noted. "My hope is they take this and make it bigger and better than ever. I want them to be successful."

After Central's ceremony, the school's SRO and incoming DARE officer, Pendergraft, said he was looking forward to building on Carver's progress with the program made over the years.

"I'm excited to be in there in the classrooms, teach the kids about the DARE program, and continue that on," said Pendergraft. "I know it's been an important part of the Central School District for all of Carver's career here, so I'm definitely excited to get in there and carry that on."

