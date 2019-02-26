In January, Bismarck Elementary School was honored as a Sustaining Exemplary Professional Learning Communities (PLC) School by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) at Osage Beach. They were one of 19 schools awarded at the event, attended by 1,600 educators.
The award is for achieving the standards set by the PLC initiative, which encourages communities to see student learning, not teaching, as their mission. The Sustaining Exemplary PLC status is given to schools that have won the Exemplary status previously, as Bismarck had in 2016.
According to their statement on the award, Bismarck started the PLC program in 2011, and had been awarded in 2016. They felt as if all the staff had recognized the importance of a data-driven collaborative process and had fostered a culture of shared beliefs.
At the end of that school year, however, a large number of teachers retired and they had a change in district administration.
They started the PLC process over and trained a new set of leaders to take it even deeper, beginning again in Fall 2017.
Their goal is to provide a learning environment that leads students to become accountable, goal-oriented and productive citizens while promoting pride in our school at the same time.
They use a SAVE/MOVE form weekly, which is a data tracking form used for assessments throughout the school year like MAP, benchmarking, to see if they’ve mastered the skill, or if they need to be moved into a higher learning percentage bracket.
Response to Intervention (RtI) groups keep students on track if they are falling behind, so they can spend a week or two to catch up.
Four PLC teams meet weekly to discuss goals for students within the week, and also share strategies with other teachers who have insight or advice for specific situations.
In those meetings they look at the data tracking, where they view data boards on which students are moving up levels.
“[PLC] has been our guiding force for the last seven or eight years now, and we want to keep growing with it,” Elementary School Principal Carmen Barton said. “That’s why we wanted to continue on with the new team and take the PLC concepts deeper.”
In addition to gathering and responding to data, they also developed a “climate,” of kindness.
According to their press release, “we developed a kindness challenge for administration, students and staff and set goals related to our challenge. This has made a huge impact on the climate in our building, and we hope it will have a lifelong effect on our students.”
