Desloge baseball field dedicated in honor of Pete Tiefenauer

Baseball players at Brightwell Park in Desloge will now get an opportunity to play on the Bob “Pete” Tiefenauer field.

Field No. 1 at the park was dedicated in honor of the late Desloge baseball legend in a ceremony on Thursday night.

Desloge Mayor David Shaw and State Rep. Mike Henderson, R-Desloge, each presented Tiefenauer’s wife, Rosemarie, with plaques of the proclamations from the city and House of Representatives to commemorate the event.

Tiefenauer enjoyed a 40-year career in baseball. He was a knuckleball relief pitcher who played for 10 years in the Major League with six different teams – the St. Louis Cardinals, Cleveland Indians, Milwaukee Braves, New York Yankees, Houston Colt .45s, and Chicago Cubs.

He signed with the Cardinals in 1948 and made his Major League debut with the team on July 14, 1952.

Shaw said he was "one of us." He went to school in Desloge and lived much of his life within a mile of the baseball fields.

“He never forgot his roots, never forgot his hometown, and never forgot his community," he added.

Shaw said Alderman JD Hodge recalled Tiefenauer playing ball with local kids behind Central school when he was on the temporary disabled list.